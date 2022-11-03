Emilia Clarke Totally Fangirls About Working With Samuel L. Jackson On 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke is undeniably talented and a great addition to any movie set. She celebrated a significant feat on Instagram as she's the newest addition to the MCU in the Secret Invasion series, whose trailer popped up at the D23 Expo 2022 Event.

The entry signals a positive move in Clarke's career and her debut into the world of action franchises, and we're here for all of it. Stick with us for the rest of the tea.