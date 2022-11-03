Emilia Clarke Totally Fangirls About Working With Samuel L. Jackson On 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke is undeniably talented and a great addition to any movie set. She celebrated a significant feat on Instagram as she's the newest addition to the MCU in the Secret Invasion series, whose trailer popped up at the D23 Expo 2022 Event.

The entry signals a positive move in Clarke's career and her debut into the world of action franchises, and we're here for all of it. Stick with us for the rest of the tea.

Who Plays Abigail Brand?

The official Secret Invasion trailer was released during the Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox session at the Expo. The mash-up of intense fight scenes shows actor Samuel L Jackson, who plays Fury, wearing a new look. However, in Marvel's Secret Invasion series, Emilia Clarke supposedly portrays Abigail Brand.

Abigail, a green-haired S.W.O.R.D. agent from the comic books, is the child of an alien mother and a mutant human. Abigail is categorized as a mutant in Marvel Comics since her father gave her the X-Gene. Her unique abilities include the capacity to create flames all around her hands. Abigail threatens superhuman foes since her flames, more potent than natural fire, may burn through extremely resilient objects. Abigail is a dangerous asset to S.W.O.R.D. because of her proficiency with weapons and years of experience in the field.

Marvel Let Me In!

Emilia's excitement is off the roof, which is understandable given that Marvel shows are the next big thing, and her career is about to have the most significant shift. The Game of Thrones actress posted a trailer with the caption:

"Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do 😎❤️ x"

Marvels Keeping The Fans In Suspense

Regarding spoilers, it's more shocking that Marvel allowed this information to go public in the first place. Thus it's entirely expected that the name was removed from the GIF just a few days after it went viral. Marvel intends to incorporate Clarke and her persona in its Secret Invasion marketing campaign, but the company is still waiting for the ideal moment to let fans know the news.

However, there is always a chance that this was an oversight on the side of Marvel Studios, which is why Abigail Brand GIFs were taken out. It's possible there was a mix-up behind the scenes because Clarke was initially said to be portraying a completely different role.

'Secret Invasion' Set To Debut In 2023

As the first MCU series in Phase 5, Secret Invasion is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2023. Since there is now only one trailer for Secret Invasion online, Clarke's role in the narrative will undoubtedly be intriguing. At the same time, Marvel waits to clarify whether or not she will play Abigail Brand formally.

