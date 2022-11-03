Emilia Clarke Totally Fangirls About Working With Samuel L. Jackson On 'Secret Invasion'

The official Secret Invasion trailer was released during the Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox session at the Expo. The mash-up of intense fight scenes shows actor Samuel L Jackson, who plays Fury, wearing a new look. However, in Marvel's Secret Invasion series, Emilia Clarke supposedly portrays Abigail Brand.
Abigail, a green-haired S.W.O.R.D. agent from the comic books, is the child of an alien mother and a mutant human. Abigail is categorized as a mutant in Marvel Comics since her father gave her the X-Gene. Her unique abilities include the capacity to create flames all around her hands. Abigail threatens superhuman foes since her flames, more potent than natural fire, may burn through extremely resilient objects. Abigail is a dangerous asset to S.W.O.R.D. because of her proficiency with weapons and years of experience in the field.