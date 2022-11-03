Frankie Bridge Stuns In Sexy Black Dress

Close Up Shot Of Frankie Bridge
Getty | Gareth Cattermole

Entertainment
chisom

You may know her from the popular British girl group The Saturdays or as a host on Loose Women, where she spills her heart's content without remorse and keeps it chic in trendy, affordable, and classy outfits.

Frankie Bridge shows she's a power dresser as she leaves the talk show set in a gorgeous black and brown ensemble. Keep reading for the details.

Code Black

Frankie Bridge In Black Dress
Getty | David M. Benett

The 33-year-old rocked a simple black midi knitted dress as she headed out into town from the Loose Women studio. The figure-hugging dress features long sleeves, a side split, a plunging neckline, and many buttons.

She brightened up the look with a black poppy brooch, and light brown PVC boots and kept it simple by accessorizing with simple gold hoop earrings and necklace, her wedding ring, and a million-dollar smile.

The author posed for a quick shot in front of a tiled wall with vibrant patterns of mint green, black, white, and red, creating the perfect contrast for her outfit. She dropped the picture on her Instagram with the caption:

"Disclaimer...not a Halloween Costume....Sorry to disappoint! #ootd #loosewomen"

Slaying In Rick Owens

Frankie Bridge In Black Leather Dress
Getty | David M. Benett

The talk show host won hearts in this black PVC figure-hugging gown she rocked at the 2022 Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on October 13, 2022. she flaunts her curvy curves in this number as she posed solo on the red carpet.

She kept her bob in a layered style and paired her look with dramatic, bold smoky eye makeup, nude lips, and minimal accessories. Rick Owens designed the gorgeous piece on Bridges, also been spotted on Kim Kardashian.

Keeping It Together

Frankie Bridge On Red Carpet
Getty | Karwai Tang

The mom of two, who has been very vocal about her mental health struggles in the past, got emotional at an event in October. Bridge got candid about moments she felt like letting go of everything at the Inspiration Awards in London.

"It's a massive honor for me to be here today as someone who has suffered from mental health my whole life and having had those moments of ending it all."

She reflects on how easy the whole journey becomes when there's necessary help and good energy around the individual.

Meeting A New Born

Frankie Bridges In A Black Dress
Getty | Yui Mok - PA Images

Bridge shared a heart-warming moment during the week on her Instagram stories. It was a sweet snap of her meeting Jodie Care's newborn son, Rocco. The TV personality glowed with the infant and left a sweet caption with the post:

"Finally got to meet Rocco! The lurgy kept me away...he's giving me the cold shoulder for leaving it so long.. but he'll love me soon."

The star is a mom to two sons, Parker, 9, and Carter, 5, and a stepson Jayden who she shares with hubby Wayne Bridge.

