Frankie Bridge Stuns In Sexy Black Dress

The 33-year-old rocked a simple black midi knitted dress as she headed out into town from the Loose Women studio. The figure-hugging dress features long sleeves, a side split, a plunging neckline, and many buttons.
She brightened up the look with a black poppy brooch, and light brown PVC boots and kept it simple by accessorizing with simple gold hoop earrings and necklace, her wedding ring, and a million-dollar smile.
The author posed for a quick shot in front of a tiled wall with vibrant patterns of mint green, black, white, and red, creating the perfect contrast for her outfit. She dropped the picture on her Instagram with the caption:
"Disclaimer...not a Halloween Costume....Sorry to disappoint! #ootd #loosewomen"