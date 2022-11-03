How Shania Twain Swapped Husbands With Former Best Friend After Shocking Affair

Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain swapped husbands with her former best friend after a shocking affair and a wrecking heartbreak. Here is how it all played out in the spotlight.
Complicated History Of Shania's First Marriage
Record producer Robert John 'Mutt' Lange heard Twain's songs from her debut album in the early 1990s. He offered to write songs and produce her next album. They met in June 1993 and got married in December of the same year. The couple also had a son, Eja (pronounced 'Asia'). In the 1990s, Twain, Lange, and their son traveled to Switzerland. She then hired Marie-Anne Thiébaud as an assistant to take care of her home. At that time, Marie-Anne was married to Frédéric Thiébaud who was a Swiss executive for Nestlé. The two families became close, and Twain and Marie-Anne became best friends.
In the summer of 2008, Lange suddenly asked for a divorce after being married for 14 years. He did not give a valid reason for the divorce, so Twain turned to her best friend for advice. However, Marie-Anne said nothing was strange about his behavior. It was later discovered that Marie-Anne and Lange were having an affair and Frédéric was the first to discover it. Twain tried to give Marie-Anne a chance to explain but she lied again and changed her number.
The Hubby Swap
The affair with her ex-husband and best friend shattered Twain's heart. The Come On Over singer was later diagnosed with dysphonia, which is when the vocal box is squeezed too tight by muscles. The condition worsened with stress and the songwriter was unable to sing. She had given up on love but was eventually able to love again. Frédéric and Twain's bond deepened as they were experiencing the same heartbreak.
Being impressed by how Frédéric handled the affair scandal, Twain fell in love. Although she pushed him away at first, the duo started dating officially in 2009. They got engaged in December 2010 and got married on New Year's Day in 2011.
Shania Wrote An Emotional Letter About Her Husband
Two years plus after the divorce from Lange, Twain shared how she adjusted to the new life on her official website. At that time, the Grammy winner shared she needed to lean on others more than she used to. In the same emotional letter, she shared the exciting news of being in love. "Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend over time," she continued and wrote about how love blossomed from the precious friendship they had. In the letter, the Forever and for Always singer also announced her engagement to Frédéric.
She Expressed Her Gratitude To Frédéric Nicolas
The early years of marriage to Frédéric brought about great career achievement for the country singer. In 2012, the Any Man Of Mine singer started a two-year residency in Las Vegas. She also credited Frédéric for giving her the strength to perform again after almost a decade.
However, she continued to battle Lyme disease. Frédéric was there for her and she expressed her gratitude in an interview with People in February 2020. Twain shared she was grateful she found faith and courage to love again. She credited her relationship with her husband for making her love again.