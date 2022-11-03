How Shania Twain Swapped Husbands With Former Best Friend After Shocking Affair

Record producer Robert John 'Mutt' Lange heard Twain's songs from her debut album in the early 1990s. He offered to write songs and produce her next album. They met in June 1993 and got married in December of the same year. The couple also had a son, Eja (pronounced 'Asia'). In the 1990s, Twain, Lange, and their son traveled to Switzerland. She then hired Marie-Anne Thiébaud as an assistant to take care of her home. At that time, Marie-Anne was married to Frédéric Thiébaud who was a Swiss executive for Nestlé. The two families became close, and Twain and Marie-Anne became best friends.

In the summer of 2008, Lange suddenly asked for a divorce after being married for 14 years. He did not give a valid reason for the divorce, so Twain turned to her best friend for advice. However, Marie-Anne said nothing was strange about his behavior. It was later discovered that Marie-Anne and Lange were having an affair and Frédéric was the first to discover it. Twain tried to give Marie-Anne a chance to explain but she lied again and changed her number.