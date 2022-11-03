Man Gets Fired From Children's Museum For Wearing A Hitler Costume

Halloween is the time for people to dress up as their favorite movie characters and celebrities these days, but some take spooky to a whole different level. One man caused a commotion in Madison Children's Museum this year when he showed up wearing an Adolf Hitler costume.

That's a way to put spooky into the current political climate considering the slew of war crimes Hitler committed. He offended several groups, causing the Museum to end his employment as they released a statement denouncing his actions.