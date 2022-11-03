Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Dress

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Emma McIntyre

Entertainment
Geri Green

Megan Thee Stallion is stunning as she flaunts her famous curves in a sheer look, and over 1.5 million fans have shown their approval. The WAP rapper updated her Instagram recently with a summary of how October went for her, also making sure she rocked 2022's biggest see-through trend. Looking fierce as she opened a massive gallery, Megan posed in a sexy green dress, also going skintight and giving reality star Khloe Kardashian a run for her money on the manicure front.

The Latest

Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit

Michael Phelps Joined By Lindsey Vonn And Others As He Mourns Tragic Loss

Redditor Wants Opinions After Kicking Out An Intellectually Disabled Woman Who Showed Up Uninvited To Her Party

Expectant Father Tells Sister-In-Law To Shut Up About Her Miscarriage - Is He Wrong?

Man Gets Fired From Children's Museum For Wearing A Hitler Costume

Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Megan posed in her jaw-dropping look while indoors and also backed by a mirror. The Texas-born sensation had gone for a pantless one-piece as a part of her bodysuit - sheer and opaque fabrics were here mixed up as Megan flaunted her hourglass curves and her tiny waist. The rapper sent out a fierce gaze as she rocked a bobbed hairstyle, also sporting a heavy face of makeup.

Also included in the gallery was an outdoor selfie as Megan wore a statement hat, plus a shot of her boarding a private jet. The Grammy winner likewise included a latex dress look, plus a snap of the instant noodles she's enjoyed. "Oct dump," she wrote.

Entertainment

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

By chisom

Made It A 'Hottiween'

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | MEGA

Megan has not only made the "Hot Girl Summer" phrase iconic, but she's actually trademarked it. The star also put a "Hot Girl" twist on her Halloween 2022 Instagram post, showing off in a skintight and fiery bodysuit and spiky necklace this week. She wrote: "Real HOT GIRL SH**," adding a #hottiween22.

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

Revlon Is Replying

Megan Thee Stallion in a black dress
Getty | Taylor Hill

Megan's Halloween post has now topped 1 million likes. Also dropping a like was rapper Cardi B, with beauty giant Revlon doing the same - Megan is signed to the brand. Stallion also has collabs with Revlon, including her Big Bad Palette.

"I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level," Megan stated upon joining Revlon. "To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women." 

Savage x Fenty Too

Megan Thee Stallion
Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Megan is also one of the main promo faces for singer Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. She's fronted many seasonal campaigns, also spreading mogul RiRi's name across Instagram. Megan is followed by over 30 million on the platform.

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Mandy Rose Stuns In Daring Outfit For 'Halloween Havoc'

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Romper

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.