Megan Thee Stallion is stunning as she flaunts her famous curves in a sheer look, and over 1.5 million fans have shown their approval. The WAP rapper updated her Instagram recently with a summary of how October went for her, also making sure she rocked 2022's biggest see-through trend. Looking fierce as she opened a massive gallery, Megan posed in a sexy green dress, also going skintight and giving reality star Khloe Kardashian a run for her money on the manicure front.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In See-Through Dress
Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit
Megan posed in her jaw-dropping look while indoors and also backed by a mirror. The Texas-born sensation had gone for a pantless one-piece as a part of her bodysuit - sheer and opaque fabrics were here mixed up as Megan flaunted her hourglass curves and her tiny waist. The rapper sent out a fierce gaze as she rocked a bobbed hairstyle, also sporting a heavy face of makeup.
Also included in the gallery was an outdoor selfie as Megan wore a statement hat, plus a shot of her boarding a private jet. The Grammy winner likewise included a latex dress look, plus a snap of the instant noodles she's enjoyed. "Oct dump," she wrote.
Made It A 'Hottiween'
Megan has not only made the "Hot Girl Summer" phrase iconic, but she's actually trademarked it. The star also put a "Hot Girl" twist on her Halloween 2022 Instagram post, showing off in a skintight and fiery bodysuit and spiky necklace this week. She wrote: "Real HOT GIRL SH**," adding a #hottiween22.
Revlon Is Replying
Megan's Halloween post has now topped 1 million likes. Also dropping a like was rapper Cardi B, with beauty giant Revlon doing the same - Megan is signed to the brand. Stallion also has collabs with Revlon, including her Big Bad Palette.
"I've always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level," Megan stated upon joining Revlon. "To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women."
Savage x Fenty Too
Megan is also one of the main promo faces for singer Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. She's fronted many seasonal campaigns, also spreading mogul RiRi's name across Instagram. Megan is followed by over 30 million on the platform.