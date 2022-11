Having excess coins in America means one thing - it's time to visit Coin Star for a dollar bill or more, but this TikToker found a free alternative in Walmart. The user, @harrykleven555, a.k.a. Harry, found a hack to pay for items in Walmart using as much change as he got without bothering to convert it to dollar bills.

This titbit impressed over 1.8 million people and has become a new favorite way to pay for items without converting at Coin Star for a token fee.