This Explicit Scene In ‘Blonde’ Had Ana De Armas' Fans In Shock

Ana de Armas might've received a prolonged standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Netflix's Blondebut she has no such luck with fans. The movie, which dives into the unseen personal life of the enigmatic actress Marilyn Monroe, a.k.a. Norma Jeane, left fans with mixed feelings.

Apart from its different storytelling, setting it apart from other Marilyn Monroe biopics, Blonde had one too many explicit scenes that fans found appalling. Although De Armas had praise for her director while explaining she felt empowered to shoot her nude scenes, the audience remains displeased.

The Forbidden Story

Before Netflix adapted Marilyn Monroe's story, her personal life, especially sexual assaults and abuses, was off-limits to filmmakers because of their controversial nature. The response to Blonde only proves the former directors and storytellers right in excluding the gory details leading up to the silver screen icon's suicide.

It didn't help that these assaults and abuse remained unproven in any competent court, and they remained allegations long after her death. The most prominent was the alleged relationship with former U.S. president John F. Kennedy.

Why Are People Shocked?

In Blonde, Monroe performed oral sex on the president after he forced her to during a private trip. The scenes leading up to that pivotal moment featured the actress engaged in heavy drug and alcohol abuse, thus casting a darker cloud on the controversial background.

The president then tells Monroe not to be shy as he gestures for her to unzip his fly and perform oral sex on him. This depiction of Monroe and Kennedy's relationship didn't sit well with fans, who took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

A Comfortable Set For All Actors

It’s harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe. I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.

De Armas assured fans and concerned viewers that everything that happened was consensual as an actress. She also clarified that it made people uncomfortable because she's a good actress.

The Director employed an intimacy coordinator on set, thus making all actors feel at ease with the uncomfortable scenes.

De Armas Doesn't Understand The Movie Rating

De Armas stood by the production team and her director, Andrew Dominik when clips of the explicit scene first made their rounds on social media. The actress highlighted other films with more detailed depictions of sex that didn't have a USA movie board rating of NC-17.

In her words, she couldn't understand what had happened.

