This Explicit Scene In ‘Blonde’ Had Ana De Armas' Fans In Shock

Ana de Armas might've received a prolonged standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Netflix's Blonde, but she has no such luck with fans. The movie, which dives into the unseen personal life of the enigmatic actress Marilyn Monroe, a.k.a. Norma Jeane, left fans with mixed feelings.

Apart from its different storytelling, setting it apart from other Marilyn Monroe biopics, Blonde had one too many explicit scenes that fans found appalling. Although De Armas had praise for her director while explaining she felt empowered to shoot her nude scenes, the audience remains displeased.