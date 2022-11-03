After four amazing seasons, it has been confirmed that Stranger Things will be wrapping up with season 5. Now as fans prepare to see the last of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Millie Bobby Brown who played Eleven has shared how she feels.
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Really Feels About Exiting 'Stranger Things'
What Brown Thinks About Ending 'Stranger Things '
Brown, 18, has confirmed that leaving Stranger Things will be hard. Speaking in a recent GMA interview about the show she described as being in high school, Brown said: "It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard."
However, Brown is positive she will continue seeing other cast members and she is sure Netflix will make the show last for as long as possible. Brown also revealed that Stranger Things has been a greater part of her career and she does not think her experiences can be forgotten.
'Stranger Things' Season 5
Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the show will be returning after its first season which was released six years ago. Although there is no release date yet, the cast and crew are at work. The show's producers have not shared much information about the coming season but fans should expect a spin-off series.
The Duffer brothers have confirmed that they are working on a Stranger Things spin-off series. However, according to reports, the spin-off will be different from the original science fiction horror drama television series and this means fans might be introduced to an entirely new cast.
Brown On The Premier Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2'
Brown has been running a busy calendar and she looks stunning as she continues her work. The teenager looked breathtaking as she appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. Brown wore a pink halter dress with a plunging neckline. The dress has black and silver floral designs and her jewelry, makeup, and hairstyle made the appearance more alluring.
Brown was accompanied by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20. The movie star and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi sparked romance rumors in June 2021 before they confirmed their relationship earlier this year.
Details About The Coming Movie
Enola Holmes 2 is set to be out on Netflix by November 4. The movie which is based on the Nancy Springer book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries will be a follow-up of the 2020 original as it will explore the next episode of Enola Holmes' detective career.
Brown is the lead man as well as a producer on the project. The film is one of the works of her family's production company PCMA Productions. The teenager's older sister Paige Brown is also listed as one of the producers.