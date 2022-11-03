Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Really Feels About Exiting 'Stranger Things'

Brown, 18, has confirmed that leaving Stranger Things will be hard. Speaking in a recent GMA interview about the show she described as being in high school, Brown said: "It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard."

However, Brown is positive she will continue seeing other cast members and she is sure Netflix will make the show last for as long as possible. Brown also revealed that Stranger Things has been a greater part of her career and she does not think her experiences can be forgotten.