Sabrina Carpenter has both good looks and an amazing niche in Hollywood and the spotlight as a whole. Known for movies such as Tall Girl and Work It, Sabrina is no greenhorn when it comes to being stylish and staying beautiful.
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Flirty In Booty Shorts And Thigh-High Boots
What Sabrina Looks Like In Thigh-High Boots
Sabrina got her 27.9 million Instagram followers gushing after she posted an image of herself rocking what appeared to be a delivery outfit. Her attire was a crop top with a yellow collar and the bottom came with a waist belt that cinched her waist. Sabrina's sultry delivery attire was completed with dark net stockings and brown thigh-high boots.
Her hat and crop top had a badge that said "handle with care," as she posed alongside several boxes. The image has received over 1,600,000 like and it was captioned: "Send addy."
Celebrities
Sabrina Showed Off Her Curves In A Bodysuit
Aside from her talents, Sabrina keeps fans glued to her page with her lovely fashion sense. The singer/actress' social media boasts several body-flattering outfits including a grey bodysuit she once posted. The turtle-neck, the long-sleeve outfit had a big waist belt, and it extended till mid-thigh.
Sabrina posted four images of herself sticking different poses in the same outfit. Her lovely physique stood out in cloth and her glowing skin made her style more captivating.
Sabrina's Selfcare Ritual
Sabrina's glowing skin is an unmistakable feature and she is able to maintain her beautiful skin by giving it the right care. The movie star once shared the secret to her vibrant skin and she said it was all about paying attention to one's skin. Speaking in an interview with Glamour, Sabrina said: "The most important thing about skincare, for me, has always been to listen to my skin."
Sabrina noted that she adjusts her skin-care routine according to how her skin changes. The Looking at Me singer’s skincare routine includes a cleanser, Toner, vitamin C treatment serum, Sunscreen, moisturizer, and a rose quartz crystal on her face.
Sabrina Love Good Smell
Sabrina is not just an advocate for good looks but also a lovely smell. Her love for lovely fragrances led to the formation of her perfume Sweet Tooth. The brand is a great part of Sabrina's self-care routine as she wears it often.
The music star once revealed that smelling nice makes her feel complete. Sabrina's perfume brand Sweet Tooth had always been her dream perfume and she confirmed in an interview that she has the urge to wear it every day.