The swimmer is a legend in the industry, and he qualified for the US Olympic Team when he was 15 years old. This made him the youngest male swimming to make the team!

At Rio Games 2016, Phelps bid farewell to the sport as he concluded his amazing journey by securing four golds and 1 silver. Phelps was motivated to make his performance at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as grand as possible after the problems he encountered at the London Olympics.

Currently, Phelps has retired from the sport but was present at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an analyst, and was the first time outside the water at the Olympics since 2000.

Apart from that, he works with his own charity foundation that puts a special emphasis on children’s mental health.