Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Versace Dress

Madonna's oldest daughter Lourdes Leon recently rocked a thigh-high slit Versace dress. The fashionista does not hesitate to serve eye-catching looks to fans. She took to Instagram to share the stunning look with her followers.
Classy With Some Racy Details
The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram story to share the racy pic with fans. The first was a mirror selfie in an outdoor setting. It showed her holding a cocktail while rocking a mint-green dress. The spaghetti strap dress had a plunging neckline. The dress also had a sexy thigh-high slit that went all the way to her waistline.
The model's long and enticing legs were on display. The dress also featured ruffled details on both sides and hugged her captivating physique. Leon paired the outfit with a pair of silver open-toe heels that had ankle straps. The model's wavy brunette hair was styled down on her shoulders. The next picture showed the artist sitting with legs apart with the fabric tucked in the middle as she sang.
Lourdes Speaks About Her Mother Madonna
Leon is following the creative steps of her mother Madonna. However, she is also carving her path in the entertainment industry. The model is also adhering to her mother's advice. The advice is that what matters most is what you bring and leave in the world. Not about how beautiful you are or the money you make.
In an interview last year, Leon shared how her thoughts changed as she is getting older. She now understands how "influential and amazing" her mother is. Leon also shared her amazement at how her mother has been empowering women both in Hollywood and society in general.
About Lourdes Fashion Modelling Career
Leon is a fashionista, a creative, muse, and an artist. She was born on October 14th, 1996. By the early 2010s, she already got her start in the fashion industry. She collaborated with her mother, Madonna, on her Material Girl fashion and beauty line with Macy's. Leon was 21-year-old when she had her runway debut for New York Fashion Week in 2018. In the Gypsy Sport Runway show, the model wore a chain bra and ripped jeans which were paired with sneakers and sunglasses.
She also wore two green feathers in her hair. Her debut was a success and made her more high-profile jobs in major fashion industries. In 2019, Leon was at the Art Basel Miami. There, she showed off her creative side in the Desigual X Carlota Guerro Show.
More About The Muse And Fashionista
Leon is not only a model but is also a muse to many high-class designers. The model has been featured in campaigns for top brands like Burberry, Tom Ford, and Thierry Mugler. Aside from her progressing modeling career, she is also an artist. Leon released her first single Lock&Key under her musical name Lolahol. Fans can expect more things like more campaigns, runway shows, and music from Leon in the future.