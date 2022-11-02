'Elite' Star Danna Paola Stuns In Fendi Mini Dress

Getty | Arnold Jerocki

chisom

Danna Paola is the featured model on the editorial's cover of Grazia Mexico, and of course, she looks stunning while offending in Fendi. The exceptional talent has had a successful year in her career thus far, but she added a new achievement when she announced that she would perform at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and we couldn't be more proud of her for achieving such a great feat.

Keep reading to find out more.

Danna Covers Grazia

Danna Paola at a Fendi event
Getty | Craig Barritt

Given her successful career, the Latina singer has long been known to showcase her trim form in provocative outfits. However, the Fendi ambassador wore a silk tan dress with a wine hem for the photo shoot. She paired the look with a pastel pink jacket, which she wore only partially, revealing her glowing complexion. We already know our favorite loves to accessorize with sunglasses because she wore a black-framed pair and opted for subtle glam. For her hair, she chose a sleek, wet look that was parted to the side and slid to the back.

By chisom

Danna Takes Milan In Style

Danna Paola stuns in Milan fashion week
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Considering that she previously grabbed attention at the Milan Fashion Week when she went all out in a fur ensemble, it is safe to conclude that the singer has a penchant for pastel pink. As an ambassador of Fendi, Danna arrived in Italy. At the event, she attracted the most attention in her pastel pink feather coat ensemble from the brand's fashion show. The actress graphically wore red eyeshadow with brown lips and a matte finish. Her face was always visible because of the low ponytail with a side part.

One of Fendi's most famous bags, the Peekaboo, was carried by Danna. She accessorized it with a large golden hoop. She also wore a slim pink belt from the Italian designer as an accessory to accentuate her form. She chose velvety sandals in brown, yellow, and lilac to match the style of the garment. People couldn't stop staring at her in that attire!

Danna Joins Coca Cola For Fifa World Cup Song

Danna Paola in an all black outfit
Getty | Future Publishing

As part of a new Coca-Cola promotion for the biggest sporting event in the world, Danna Paola is scheduled to appear at the Qatar 2022 World Cup performing none other than Queen's classic, "A Kind of Magic." Tamtam from Saudi Arabia and Felukah from Egypt will perform on stage with Paola.

A Powerhouse

Danna Paola at the nickelodeon kids choice award
Getty | Pedro Mera

With her acting prowess and music career earning her international acclaim, Danna Paola is undoubtedly one of the most successful Latinas in the entertainment industry. The Latin actress, best known for playing Lucrecia in the hit Netflix series Élite, has demonstrated her talent since a young age.

