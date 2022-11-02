'Elite' Star Danna Paola Stuns In Fendi Mini Dress

Considering that she previously grabbed attention at the Milan Fashion Week when she went all out in a fur ensemble, it is safe to conclude that the singer has a penchant for pastel pink. As an ambassador of Fendi, Danna arrived in Italy. At the event, she attracted the most attention in her pastel pink feather coat ensemble from the brand's fashion show. The actress graphically wore red eyeshadow with brown lips and a matte finish. Her face was always visible because of the low ponytail with a side part.

One of Fendi's most famous bags, the Peekaboo, was carried by Danna. She accessorized it with a large golden hoop. She also wore a slim pink belt from the Italian designer as an accessory to accentuate her form. She chose velvety sandals in brown, yellow, and lilac to match the style of the garment. People couldn't stop staring at her in that attire!