Kim Kardashian is looking incredible as she flaunts her killer figure in a sexy, figure-hugging, and hot pink slip dress. The billionaire mogul, 42, this week featured on the SKIMS Instagram as her brand continues to release new items, and it looks like fans can expect something girly and tight. Kim posed with models for her 2019-founded brand, also showing off the 21 pounds she's made 2022 headlines for dropping. The message? It's loungewear that's soft.
Kim Kardashian Looks Incredible In Skintight SKIMS Slip Dress
Stuns In Slip Dress For SKIMS
The photo showed the Hulu star posing from a bed covered in a luxurious cream-colored comforter. Sizzling with her 24-inch waist and hourglass curves on show, Kim modeled a super-tight and flared pink dress that fell to the floor. The glamorous number, which was very fitting up top, was worn without a bra as Kim showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and she added in hot pink high heels to match.
Meanwhile, models around Kim modeled different dresses all in the same shade of pink.
Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
In a caption, SKIMS told fans: "COMING SOON: SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER. Our viral collection is getting an all-new look just in time for the holidays! Introducing 4 limited-edition dresses with luxe, shimmery foil detail dropping this Friday, November 4 in 5 colors. Join the waitlist now."
Kim was tagged as wearing the Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress, size XS, in Shimmer Fuchsia.
Going Sexy And Sparkly
In a separate share as SKIMS seemingly ushers in the holiday season, Kim posed looking like a total goddess while in a tight and ivory-colored column dress as she once again drew attention to her slimmed-down figure. In a caption, SKIMS wrote: "Sexy. Slightly sparkly. Stunning in every single way. Set your alarms for the season’s must-have silhouettes coming November 4."
SKIMS is now a bonafide empire, with Kim retailing everything from work apparel and shapewear to homeware, swimwear, and basics.
Offering A 'True Solution'
Speaking to Vogue about her brand and her success, Kim revealed: "I wanted to create a brand that could be relied on as a true solution for how people dress today. In doing this, it was especially important that we were size-inclusive and offered a range of colors.”
The mom of four added: "Being comfortable is really important to me and I’m a firm believer that when you feel your best, you look your best." For more, give Kim's Instagram a follow.