He Played Dudley Dursley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Harry Melling Now Is Up To Now At 33

English Actor Harry Melling has been in the entertainment industry since childhood. He featured in several films but is mostly known for appearing in the highly successful movie franchise Harry Potter. The series is based on seven fantasy novels written by British Author J.K. Rowling. The novels delve into the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends, who all attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Since the Harry Potter franchise began in 2001, it has seen seven other sequels. Harry has been actively involved in all of the sequels, playing the role of Dudley Dursely. Over a decade after the actor reprised his role in the last sequel, Harry is now 33 years old. Here is a look into the show business star's life.

Inside Harry's Early Years

Harry joined his family on March 13, 1989. He was born in London, England to a graphic designer father, Brian Melling, and a children's book author mother, Joanna Troughton. At four, the actor had already developed a love for entertainment. Harry frequently performed for his family and became a Millfield Theatre Youth Drama Group member at nine. 

How Did Harry's Acting Career Begin?

A few years after joining the Millfield Theatre Youth Drama Group, Harry landed his Dudley Dursley role. The actor was picked for the role after casting for the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which took place in his school. Then, in 2001, the adventure and fantasy movie was released.

In the movie, Harry played Harry Potter's rude and chubby muggle cousin, who tormented him and the other children. Overall, he appeared in the franchise five times before bidding his role goodbye after nine years at 21. According to reports, Harry was replaced after he lost so much weight and seemed unfit for the Dudley Dursley role.

What Other Movies Did Harry Feature In?

Following his appearance in Harry Potter, Harry bagged other amazing roles in productions such as The Lost City of Z, Waiting for the Barbarians, Say Your Prayers, The War of the Worlds, His Dark Materials, and many others. Then in 2020, he played another significant role in the coming of age Historical drama, The Queen's Gambit.

Where Is Harry Now?

Harry is still very much relevant in the movie industry. Six days ago, he took to his Twitter page to announce a new movie he will feature in, The Pale Blue Eye. The production will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023, and will tell the story of a detective investigating a series of grisly murders with the help of a young cadet.

