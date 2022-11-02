He Played Dudley Dursley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Harry Melling Now Is Up To Now At 33

English Actor Harry Melling has been in the entertainment industry since childhood. He featured in several films but is mostly known for appearing in the highly successful movie franchise Harry Potter. The series is based on seven fantasy novels written by British Author J.K. Rowling. The novels delve into the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends, who all attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Since the Harry Potter franchise began in 2001, it has seen seven other sequels. Harry has been actively involved in all of the sequels, playing the role of Dudley Dursely. Over a decade after the actor reprised his role in the last sequel, Harry is now 33 years old. Here is a look into the show business star's life.