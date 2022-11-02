Sophie Turner Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Mini Dress

Actress and mom of two Sophie Turner has maintained a reputation for simple, classy, and ageless fashion. From red carpets to Instagram posts, movie sets, and running errands for the fam, the young stunner has her fashion game on total lockdown.

Turner teamed up with other celebrities and influential women across numerous industries for Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where she looked elegant in a mini black number and even presented a major award.

Keep reading for the scoop.