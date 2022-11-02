Sophie Turner Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Mini Dress

Close Up Shot Of Sophie Turner
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Entertainment
chisom

Actress and mom of two Sophie Turner has maintained a reputation for simple, classy, and ageless fashion. From red carpets to Instagram posts, movie sets, and running errands for the fam, the young stunner has her fashion game on total lockdown.

Turner teamed up with other celebrities and influential women across numerous industries for Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where she looked elegant in a mini black number and even presented a major award.

Keep reading for the scoop.

The Latest

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Returns To Bodybuilding After Losing Gains On DWTS

Drama Ensues After Man Asks His Friend To Move His Wedding Photo Because It Made His Wife Uncomfortable

Redditor Gets Sweet Revenge On Plane After Couple Trick Her To Switch Seats

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Shania Twain Once Flirted With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt, And More During A CMA Performance

Banging In Black

Sophie Turner On The Red Carpet
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

The 26-year-old actress attended the event dressed in a long sleeve black mini dress that showed off her toned thighs and paired it with red knee-high boots, which blended finely with the red carpet and her lovely skin tone.

Turner kept the accessories minimal with a black boxy clutch, and smokey eye makeup. She topped off this simple look with her auburn hair with bangs covering her forehead.

Entertainment

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

By chisom

Giving Honor To Whom It's Due

Sophie Turner At The Glamour Award
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Inside the event, the Game of Thrones star presents Este, Danielle, and Alana Hiam with their Women of the Year Award. Turner showered the sisters with massive encomiums in her fantastic presentation speech.

"Even though they defy every rock star stereotype and still sell out Madison Square Garden, they always make you feel welcome, loved, important and in the presence of something truly special."

The movie star speaks on how the trio's sisterhood extends beyond the Hiam circle, and everyone who's listened to their music or met them instantly feels like an honorary Hiam sister.

Eminem's Daughter Stuns In See-Through Chainmail Top

Danica Patrick Stuns In Low-Cut Top As She Opens Up About Her Implants

Out With Bae

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Turner and her hubby Joe Jonas are oozing major couple goals as they stepped out shopping in New York East's village last Monday.

The Staircase actress looked chic in a pair of black boots, a long-sleeved shirt, a brown leather bomb jacket with burgundy and white patches, and square framed shades for the sun.

She wore her rich auburn hair in a messy center part and paired it with natural make-up as she held a bottle of water in her hands. We stan a queen who stays hydrated.

Jonas brought his swag on as he carried a shopping bag while donning a black T-shirt, black jeans, a gold chain, an olive green jacket, and red framed glass. We can boldly confirm that the pair are perfectly adjusting to life as parents of two amazing kids.

Super Parents

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas
Getty | Bruce Glikas

The couple welcomed their youngest child, a daughter on July 14, 2022, to join two-year-old Willa in their growing family. However, the little one's name hasn't been disclosed to the public.

Jonas is preparing to join siblings Kevin and Nick for the Jonas Brothers Live in Las Vegas concert series set to hold November 10-12. We surely can't wait to watch the performance of the talented and award-winning trio as they grace our screens once again.

Read Next

Must Read

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Mandy Rose Stuns In Daring Outfit For 'Halloween Havoc'

Georgia Steel Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit Costume

'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

Shania Twain, 56, Strips Down For Her Concert Announcement

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.