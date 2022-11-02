Ronda Rousey, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, was a mean fighting machine during her UFC days. When she transitioned to WWE in 2018, the WWE Universe expected to see the same meanness and violence that the UFC fans witnessed.

However, the company had different plans and wanted to take a different route with the fighter. WWE decided to show her as a babyface when fans clearly wanted to see her as a heel.

Unfortunately, the path chosen by WWE did not work out in Rousey’s favor, especially with the fans. The WWE Universe would often boo her and showcase their support for her challengers. Such an unpleasant experience made it impossible for her to cater to the fans’ needs and wants during her second WWE run.