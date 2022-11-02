Ronda Rousey Hits Back At WWE Fans With Brutally Honest Statement

Ronda Rousey poses in front of WWE backdrop
Getty | VALERIE MACON

Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury

Ronda Rousey, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, was a mean fighting machine during her UFC days. When she transitioned to WWE in 2018, the WWE Universe expected to see the same meanness and violence that the UFC fans witnessed. 

However, the company had different plans and wanted to take a different route with the fighter. WWE decided to show her as a babyface when fans clearly wanted to see her as a heel. 

Unfortunately, the path chosen by WWE did not work out in Rousey’s favor, especially with the fans. The WWE Universe would often boo her and showcase their support for her challengers. Such an unpleasant experience made it impossible for her to cater to the fans’ needs and wants during her second WWE run.

Ronda Rousey Is Yet To Forgive The Fans

Coming to her second run, Rousey was defensive from the beginning. She was determined to not allow anyone to disrupt her promos with any form of negative behavior or vibe. However, the fans loved her! They cheered for her and she was taken aback by the sudden change of heart.

However, she’s not forgotten what they did back in the day. As a result, on the October 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, Rousey revealed that she owed nothing to the fans, and whatever she was doing, even if it was issuing challenges, she was doing it for herself only.

“I issue open challenges to prove I’m the best, not to entertain the WWE Universe. I owe them nothing, okay? I gave them everything that I had, and I got nothing but hate for it. If I kept chasing their approval after all of that, how pathetic does that make me? No, I didn’t come back for them and I don’t win for them.”

Was This Kayfabe Or Shoot? 

Whenever a WWE Superstar cuts an in-ring promo, it’s kayfabe. They’re following an approved script that was coined by the WWE creative team. Nevertheless, the creative team often writes promos that bring up past wounds. 

It seems like Ronda Rousey was reminded of her struggles with being accepted during her first run. Therefore, her anger towards the fans wasn’t quite kayfabe, but neither was it shoot. 

'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' possibly found herself in a grey area where kayfabe and shoot met and became one. 

On the off-chance that she was being brutally honest during her promo, it’s a given that she has not forgiven the fans for their attitude toward her in 2018!

What Exactly Happened In 2018?

More often than not, Ronda Rousey has spoken about her first experience with WWE fans. 

It so happened that the WWE Universe did not show any type of support or appreciation toward her. 

Instead, they would support her challengers, boo her, and go out of their way to make her feel alienated. 

During WrestleMania 35, she was in a triple-threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Even though Rousey was the SmackDown Women’s champion at the time, the fans chose not to cheer for her at all while they did for her challengers. 

Such unacceptance made an impact on Ronda Rousey, and she hasn’t been able to move past it as much as one would hope so.

What Is Ronda Rousey Currently Doing? 

Currently, Ronda Rousey is on a pedestal at WWE as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. As of now, she isn’t on the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 but WWE can book her at the last minute!

