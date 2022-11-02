Chanel West Coast In Nothing But A Jacket Needs Opinions

Published on October 21, the interview explored, among other things, how West Coast maintains her body confidence amid the high-risk pregnancy. "It's not the easiest when you start to get very, very big," said the expecting mom, who is due to give birth sometime this month. "My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don't have the double chin?' But I also realized that it's so beautiful to be pregnant."
With so little time left before she welcomes her first child, West Coast is already excited about baby clothes. The fashionista plans to twin with her daughter and dress her to the nine.
"This is going to be really fun getting to match my little girl and have all these cute little photoshoot moments and I absolutely cannot wait to dress her," she said.
Still, the rapper/TV host made it clear that she won't impose her taste or passions on her baby but is just as eager to "see what she's naturally into." She also plans to "really help her follow her dreams," no matter what they may be.