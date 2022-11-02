Chanel West Coast In Nothing But A Jacket Needs Opinions

Chanel West Coast close up
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Chanel West Coast is busy preparing for the arrival of her baby girl but the MTV host still has time for "one last preggo post" on Instagram. Her latest share thrilled followers with a seriously sexy leather look and all have to say is that we hope she doesn't stop posting anytime soon.

Scroll to see the photos!

The Latest

He Played Dudley Dursley In 'Harry Potter' - See What Harry Melling Now Is Up To Now At 33

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Returns To Bodybuilding After Losing Gains On DWTS

Drama Ensues After Man Asks His Friend To Move His Wedding Photo Because It Made His Wife Uncomfortable

Redditor Gets Sweet Revenge On Plane After Couple Trick Her To Switch Seats

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

Sexy In Black

Chanel West Coast in braless skintight black mini dress and blazer.
Getty | Emma McIntyre

West Coast is a known fashion fiend but she didn't dig too deep in her wardrobe for in the pics. In fact, she didn't wear much at all, except for a black leather jacket and lace undies. The topless look was heavily accessorized, as the Ridiculousness host decked herself in massive gold chains hanging from her ears and around her neck. She also wore a gigantic pearl ring and rocked dark shades, whose sleek frames skimmed just below her perfectly defined eyebrows.

The 34-year-old went the whole nine yards for the shoot with fabulous hair and makeup. She sported a slightly puffy mane styled with a side part and loose waves cascading over her shoulders. As for her glam, she went with understated nude lipstick, adding pizzazz with glimmering white 3D flowers on her long nails.

Check out her post below!

Entertainment

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Chanel West Coast highlights baby bump in floral minidress, black heels, and matching clutch.
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

West Coast proudly showed off her baby bump in the four-part slideshow that has gotten over 81,600 likes since it was posted. Leaving her jacket almost wide open, she flaunted her cleavage in profile, then faced the camera for a sultry close-up in which she covered her bare chest with her hands.

Fans scrolling past the two pictures were welcomed by the sight of a shirtless Dom Fenison, as the leather-clad model joined his lady in the shoot. Twinning in matching outfits (Fenison did keep his pants on, though) the soon-to-be-parents posed side by side and held each other close, with Fenison cradling her stomach. They even wore similar accessories, including sunglasses and a giant pearl that dangled from Fenison's gold necklace.

Scroll for more photos!

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Her 'High Fashion' Maternity Shoot

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison reveal her baby bump on the red carpet.
Getty | Rich Polk

Although West Coast rocked her curves and prominent baby bump, she still needed fans' help to choose the best pic. Her man was the first to step up and chose the frontal cleavage close-up. (And, really, who can blame him?)

"WOW this needs to be framed and like hologrammed in a glass box," said DJ Lana Scolaro, while model Valeria Orsini thought the photos were "so cute."

The pics were part of a "high fashion" maternity shoot taken by Rue Romani over the summer -- "Something that looks like it'd be in Vogue" but focused on "the baby bump and me and Dom together and loving each other," explained West Coast.

On her own Instagram page, the photographer revealed the snaps had been featured in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It makes my heart swell knowing that my team and I could give you and your new family such special memories!" she said.

Read about the interview below!

Excited About Baby Clothes

Chanel West Coast cradles her baby bump in patterned maxi dress with white heels and matching purse.
Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Published on October 21, the interview explored, among other things, how West Coast maintains her body confidence amid the high-risk pregnancy. "It's not the easiest when you start to get very, very big," said the expecting mom, who is due to give birth sometime this month. "My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don't have the double chin?' But I also realized that it's so beautiful to be pregnant."

With so little time left before she welcomes her first child, West Coast is already excited about baby clothes. The fashionista plans to twin with her daughter and dress her to the nine.

"This is going to be really fun getting to match my little girl and have all these cute little photoshoot moments and I absolutely cannot wait to dress her," she said.

Still, the rapper/TV host made it clear that she won't impose her taste or passions on her baby but is just as eager to "see what she's naturally into." She also plans to "really help her follow her dreams," no matter what they may be.

Read Next

Must Read

This Boss' Aggressive Working Conditions Backfired And Led Employees To 'Quiet Quit'

'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

Joe Rogan And Arnold Schwarzenegger Disagree With Dwayne Johnson About Gym Practice

Joe Rogan Brutally Berated A 'Crazy Lady' In A Debate

Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.