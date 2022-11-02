Chanel West Coast In Nothing But A Jacket Needs Opinions

Although West Coast rocked her curves and prominent baby bump, she still needed fans' help to choose the best pic. Her man was the first to step up and chose the frontal cleavage close-up. (And, really, who can blame him?)

"WOW this needs to be framed and like hologrammed in a glass box," said DJ Lana Scolaro, while model Valeria Orsini thought the photos were "so cute."

The pics were part of a "high fashion" maternity shoot taken by Rue Romani over the summer -- "Something that looks like it'd be in Vogue" but focused on "the baby bump and me and Dom together and loving each other," explained West Coast.

On her own Instagram page, the photographer revealed the snaps had been featured in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It makes my heart swell knowing that my team and I could give you and your new family such special memories!" she said.

