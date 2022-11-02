Halle Bailey is known for her gorgeous looks as well as her talent. The gorgeous actress attended Cardi B's 30th birthday in a unique dress. The singer-songwriter looked perfect in a green see-through dress that accentuated her curves and had her owning the spotlight.
Halle Bailey Stuns In 'Unique' See-Through Dress
The Latest
Bailey In A Stunning Green Dress
Bailey shared a series of snaps showing her stunning green outfit for the star-studded event on Instagram. The 22-year-old looked stunning in a green see-through fringe dress draped across her body. The sleeveless dress featured an asymmetrical tunic collar with sparkling strings gathered over her body and hips.
More strings swirled over her legs, brushing the floor as she struck sexy poses for the camera. She paired the lush dress with strappy gold stilettos. Her braids were styled in two low buns and she finished off the look with white drop earrings. Her sister Chloe is also featured in some snaps, wearing a silver similarly designed dress, sheer black tights, and a feather boa.
Bailey’s Halloween Costume
Bailey has been said to look like Neytiri from the film Avatar and the actress chose the character for her Halloween 2022 costume. The Grown-ish star took to social media to show off her Halloween costume. She completely embodied the Na’vi princess complete with her blue body markings and pointed ears.
Her entire body was painted in pale-blue makeup. Her face makeup added to the fairy-like quality of the costume. She wore intricate blue eye makeup with a dramatic winged liner as well as bright pink lips and a pink nose. Her boyfriend, rapper DDG was also dressed as an Avatar. “Always wanted to be an avatar. Happy Halloween,” said Bailey,
Bailey As A Black Mermaid
Bailey will be starring as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid. The Chloe x Halle singer is set to star in the film which is set for release in 2023. After seeing the impact the film trailer teaser had on young Black children, the actress is already wanted for another sequel.
The trailer went viral as parents shared the adorable reactions of their children, especially young Black girls, to see a Black Ariel for the first time. However, it also sparked racist reactions from people who were averse to the Disney princess being portrayed by a Black actress.
Disney Is Allegedly In Talks With Bailey
It has been alleged that Disney was amazed by the response The Little Mermaid trailer received and is already in talks with Bailey about starring in a sequel even before the first reboot hit the screens. The insider also said that it was impossible to predict the movie's success. Bailey was impressed by the viral trend sparked by the film trailer but addressed the racism she received after the release. In a YouTube video, she revealed how happy she would have been as a child to watch such a movie and see a black representation of herself.