Shania Twain Once Flirted With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt, And More During A CMA Performance

At 57, Shania Twain remains one of the most notable stars to grace the music industry. Shania, a Canadian pop-country music singer-songwriter, has sold over a hundred million records. As a result, Shania is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history.

Overall, she has had a thrilling time in the entertainment industry, deservedly earning the title "Queen of Country Pop." Besides her singing and songwriting abilities, Shania is known for bringing steam and class to her onstage performance. She proved this during a performance at the 1995 CMA Awards night. However, there was more to that performance. Find out more below.