Shania Twain Once Flirted With Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt, And More During A CMA Performance

Shania Twain close up
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

At 57, Shania Twain remains one of the most notable stars to grace the music industry. Shania, a Canadian pop-country music singer-songwriter, has sold over a hundred million records. As a result, Shania is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history.

Overall, she has had a thrilling time in the entertainment industry, deservedly earning the title "Queen of Country Pop." Besides her singing and songwriting abilities, Shania is known for bringing steam and class to her onstage performance. She proved this during a performance at the 1995 CMA Awards night. However, there was more to that performance. Find out more below.

The Latest

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Returns To Bodybuilding After Losing Gains On DWTS

Drama Ensues After Man Asks His Friend To Move His Wedding Photo Because It Made His Wife Uncomfortable

Redditor Gets Sweet Revenge On Plane After Couple Trick Her To Switch Seats

New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work

This 'Fast X' Teaser With Jason Momoa And Vin Diesel Already Has Over 1 Million Views

Shania's Steamy Performance At The 1995 CMA Awards

On October 4, 1995, Shania brought a racy performance of her song Any Man of Mine to the 30th annual CMA awards. In a video capturing the amazing performance, the songstress started at the crown and made her way to the stage, singing. But, before arriving at the stage, Shania flirted with some of country music's most iconic singers.

They were Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Lawrence, and Travis Tritt. The looks on some of their faces suggested that they might have been embarrassed by the singer's flirting. Nevertheless, there was no denying that Shania's performance at the 1995 CMA Award night was a masterclass.

Entertainment

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Details of 'Any Man Of Mine'

Shania co-wrote the song with South African songwriter and record producer Robert John Lange. It was released in April 1995 as the second single from the singer's second studio album, The Woman In Me. Fortunately, Any Man Of Mine became Shania's first number-one hit on country radio and the second crossover hit, making it to the top 40 on the pop charts.

The song also won several awards, including single of the year at the Canadian Country Music Awards and Country Music Radio Awards in 1995. Any Man of Mine also won Shania a Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Shania's Career At A Glance

Shania first began her singing career in the early 1990s. With background knowledge in singing and songwriting, she hoped her journey to stardom would be smooth. However, it was the opposite, as it began with failure. The country music singer released her self-titled debut studio album in 1993, but it was a commercial failure upon release.

However, with hard work, determination, and consistency, she slowly rose through the challenges, becoming one of show business' most notable figures.

Shania Announces New Album

Shania released her last album, Me, in 2017, 15 years after she released Up. Five years after her last album launch, the singer has announced a new album, Queen of Me. The album is expected to arrive on February 3, 2023. In addition to the album's release, Shania will also be going on a tour starting in April 2023. Fans cannot be happier as Queen of Me's arrival draws nearer.

Read Next

Must Read

This Boss' Aggressive Working Conditions Backfired And Led Employees To 'Quiet Quit'

'I Will Slap Your Lips Off': Dwayne Johnson Once Hit Back At Giannis Antetokounmpo After He Said He'd 'Kill Him' In Wrestling

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Joe Rogan Brutally Berated A 'Crazy Lady' In A Debate

Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.