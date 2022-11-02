Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie

Going for cozy vibes as she sat on a green couch backed by bookshelves and a window, JLo opened gazing to the side while cozied up on the seating. The mom of two stunned in a plunging, lacy, and banded black bra, also wearing silky and white-piped black pajamas. Of course, with the pajama top open, Lopez was showing off her world-famous abs, plus her curves, as she also flaunted her ageless beauty and wore warming makeup.

The JLo Beauty founder struck various poses in her gallery of four images, with fans leaving her over 1.1 million likes. Socialite Paris Hilton left a heart-eye emoji.