Jennifer Lopez is looking flawless as ever as she gets comfy and sexy at once in black lingerie. The Jenny From The Block singer is now signed to lingerie brand Intimissi, and she's been busy honoring her partner status with them on Instagram. In a recent share, the American Idol judge posed in revealing underwear while chilling on a couch, also flaunting her world-famous figure as she enjoyed a little journaling. Lopez was likely handsomely paid for promoting the brand now also fronted by model and reality judge, Heidi Klum.
Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie
The Latest
Stuns In Black Underwear
Going for cozy vibes as she sat on a green couch backed by bookshelves and a window, JLo opened gazing to the side while cozied up on the seating. The mom of two stunned in a plunging, lacy, and banded black bra, also wearing silky and white-piped black pajamas. Of course, with the pajama top open, Lopez was showing off her world-famous abs, plus her curves, as she also flaunted her ageless beauty and wore warming makeup.
The JLo Beauty founder struck various poses in her gallery of four images, with fans leaving her over 1.1 million likes. Socialite Paris Hilton left a heart-eye emoji.
Expanding Into The U.S.
While Intimissi has competition from U.S. giants including Victoria's Secret, it's making its mark.
“The market is opening up a new phase after the domination of Victoria’s Secret,” the brand's parent company, Calzedonia Group stated. "Now there are new brands and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States. It will take some time to be known.”
Running Her Own Brand
JLo continues to enjoy success with her JLo Beauty brand, which launched in 2020. The brand sees the star joining a crowded celebrity space - also retailing either beauty or makeup are stars including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.
JLo shared that her brand is personal and deeply meaningful for her and that she just wants to be able to share what she's learned with people all over the world.
"You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life and it's pretty simple," the singer stated amid the launch.
Gaining Followers At 53
JLo is one of the few celebrities in her age bracket to still be gaining Instagram followers fast. Her account is followed by 226 million.