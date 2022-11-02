Lori Harvey Kills It In A Sexy Leopard Bodysuit

Close-up picture of Lori Harvey
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

chisom

Lori Harvey didn't look too far for her Halloween costume this year because she decided to produce not one but four legendary Beyonce music video looks. Wow! Lori didn't come to play as she took the dress-up seriously, duplicating her clips and dressing similarly. We couldn't find flaws in the sets, costumes, makeup, or lighting, as everything was flawless. She slayed! Her final custom, though, was the killer! Because she was dressed in such sensual print, and it gave us the chills.

Swipe to have a look.

Sexy Kitty Kat

Lori Harvey stuns in Tiffany& Co. event
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Lori showed off her toned physique in a turtle-neck animal print bodysuit, which she paired with a black belt at the waist to further cinch her waist and highlight her hourglass figure. She then performed the Beyonce crawling dance while gazing seductively at the camera. We can only say that Lori did a great job with her makeup because it was the same as the leopard-print look that Beyonce wore in the Kitty Kat music video.

Lori Shares Red Flags In A Relationship

Lori Harvey stuns in black outfit
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Are you discreetly hinting at something, Lori? Lori chose one of the legendary breakup songs from Beyonce for her Halloween outfit. Following her split with Michael Jordan, the model has been candid about the warning signs she looks for in a partner. She spoke about this while appearing on a Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt With Teyana Taylor episode via E news:

“If you are too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. Cordial? Okay.” She added, “I don’t want y’all to have beef either because that gets messy.”

Lori Wows In Purple Dress

Lori Harvey stuns in a purple dress
Getty | Jerritt Clark

We all know Lori can make a statement, and in a purple dress, she did so easily at the Annual Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, California. The gifted performer, 25, chose to attend the star-studded event wearing a structured, stitched dress that clung to her trim figure.

A thigh-high cut in Lori's purple backless dress revealed a peek of her beautiful, toned legs. A structural piece was placed on top of the dress to add an artistic touch and wrapped around her neck. Lori put on a pair of chic, lavender-colored Christina Louboutin heels to match the color palette of her entire outfit.

Lori Has Become Every Brands Dream

Lori Harvey in casual fit
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Lori is a force, and Large companies have taken notice of that as they are aware of the beauty and visibility she can offer to their platform. She continues to do it not appear that she will stop anytime soon.

A collaboration with GymShark was formally revealed by the model two months ago. She posted a photo of herself in the new GymShark Elevate collection on Instagram to share the news.

