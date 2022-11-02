Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Victoria's Secret See-Through Bodysuit

Looking like a goddess as she posed from a studio and leaned against a giant VS prop in gold, Hailey swung a hip to show off her mile-long legs, as she modeled a plunging, strappy, and partly sheer bodysuit. The sexy one-piece showed off the YSL ambassador's toned abs and arms, plus her curvy hips. Hailey also wore silver high heels, with suspenders linking her black stockings to her underwear.

The Rhode skincare founder posed with her long locks worn down and unfussy, also going for a minimal makeup look. "Share The Joy this holiday season," a caption read, with the VS Instagram also tagged.