Hailey Bieber is flaunting her jaw-dropping body in a sheer bodysuit as she both rocks the see-through trend and fronts Victoria's Secret. The 25-year-old supermodel is one of the lingerie brand's main faces since its revamp, and a new photo on Hailey's Instagram is turning heads as she strips down to VS undies. Posting this week, Hailey sizzled while ushering in the holiday season, going for a forest green bodysuit look and even adding in sexy thigh-highs.
Hailey Bieber Stuns In A Victoria's Secret See-Through Bodysuit
The Latest
It's Nearly The Holidays
Looking like a goddess as she posed from a studio and leaned against a giant VS prop in gold, Hailey swung a hip to show off her mile-long legs, as she modeled a plunging, strappy, and partly sheer bodysuit. The sexy one-piece showed off the YSL ambassador's toned abs and arms, plus her curvy hips. Hailey also wore silver high heels, with suspenders linking her black stockings to her underwear.
The Rhode skincare founder posed with her long locks worn down and unfussy, also going for a minimal makeup look. "Share The Joy this holiday season," a caption read, with the VS Instagram also tagged.
All About Victoria's Secret
Fans have left over 699,000 likes, with TikTok star Addison Rae also leaving one. Hailey joins part of a celebrity crew fronting VS - also signed are athlete Eileen Gu and actress Priyanka Chopra. The label has been working hard to shed its prior image of toxicity and instead usher in an era of inclusivity.
Of Hailey, VS stated: “Her authenticity and commitment to staying true to herself is inspiring. We so look forward to partnering with her in our endeavor to connect with all women and drive positive change.”
Thrilled To Join
Amid her sign-up, Hailey also expressed enthusiasm about representing the brand, saying she's extremely excited and honored to be joining the brand. She added: “It’s been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women.”
Hailey is also the face of French designer YSL, denim brand Levi's, makeup brand Bare Minerals, plus Italian designer Miu Miu.
Says Feeling Comfortable Is Best
Hailey is known for both edgy and skimpy looks, but also for living it up in Alo Yoga leggings and baggy pants. "I think when you feel comfortable and good in something, it shows in how you carry yourself and gives you a natural confidence boost," she also told Glamour as it profiled her for her VS join.