Gwen Stefani Wows In Tight Latex Top

Gwen Stefani is looking sensational as she stuns in a tight latex top. The 53-year-old pop singer continues to have fans thinking she doesn't look a day over 40, and a new shot on Instagram has everyone thinking the same thing. On Tuesday, the No Doubt hitmaker updated her account from the set of The Voice, also putting on a couple's display with her husband Blake Shelton. Gwen was channeling a latex look that mogul Kim Kardashian would likely approve of. She also added in denim for a trendy finish.

All smiles with country singer and co-judge Blake, Gwen showed off her killer figure in a shiny and strappy black latex top that clung to her every curve. Posing by the judges' seats, with Blake seated next to her, the blonde drew attention to her very toned arms and shoulders, also highlighting her trim waist as she wore baggy jeans with a fun goldish belt detailing.

The mom of three sent out a massive smile as she rocked a full face of makeup, also sporting a nude lip and her signature blonde locks swept back.

In a caption, Gwen wrote: "My work husband AND real husband 🥰 gx #TeamGwen #TheVoice." Gwen and Blake first met while coaching The Voice back in 2014 and have been rock-solid ever since. They tied the knot in 2021 over the Fourth of July weekend.

Earlier this year, Gwen opened up on her marriage, gushing over Blake and telling People:

"I think we have a soft spot [for each other],” adding: "I was nervous to come back. I’ve said this already, but I was because I didn’t know what it would be like. Because it is different. He’s my husband. That’s crazy. I already won. I already won. I can’t win again, right?”

In 2019, and prior to getting married to Shelton, Gwen had told Shape: "I feel as if I spent the last four years healing—you know, trying to build my life again. Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”

Gwen and Blake have also released music together, via their Nobody Like You and Happy Anywhere singles. Both have been formerly married.

Gwen was loved in the 1990s for No Doubt, and she's loved now. Her Instagram is followed by 14.8 million. For more, give her account a follow.

