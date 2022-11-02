Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

On October 19, 2022, Netflix released the official teaser of bodybuilding's most notorious crime docuseries, Killer Sally. The three-part true crime documentary delves into the life of Sally McNeil, a former bodybuilder who murdered her bodybuilder husband Ray McNeil with a gun on Valentine's Day in 1995.

In the trailer, Sally and her friends and family underwent interviews, charting the bodybuilding couple's rocky marriage and its tragic end. Today, days after the official trailer was released, the first episode of Killer Sally has finally hit Netflix. Viewers are introduced to the killer, who was eventually charged with murder in the second degree. Here are the details.