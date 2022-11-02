This Scarlett Johansson Iconic Movie Is Getting A Spin-Off Series

The movie Lucy was released in 2014, written and directed by Luc Besson. Starring in the movie is Morgan Freeman as Professor Norman and Scarlett Johansson as Lucy, amongst others.

Lucy is a story of a young woman whose boyfriend tricked her into delivering a suitcase that contains four boxes of a highly valuable synthetic drug (CPH4) that led to her abduction. Unfortunately, the CPH4 that was sewn into her abdomen by her captors got absorbed into her bloodstream and resulted in her having telepathic and telekinetic abilities.

In a bid to escape from her drug lord and her newfound self, Lucy eventually came in contact with Professor Norman who guided her in her new powers with speculations that by doing that, she will be unlocking a hundred percent of her brain capacity.