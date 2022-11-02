Getting a seat on a plane in coach is one of the most important parts of your flight because you'll be in that position for as long as the plane is in the air. Most people favor window or aisle seats because it's easy to look outside or move around during the flight.

The middle seat is the least favorite for every passenger because you're stuck with catering to the window sitter's whim.

Occasionally, something comes up, and you're begged to switch seats with a stranger. You don't have to do it, but some people are nice enough to oblige.

What would you do when you discover a passenger lied about their seating arrangement to trick you into the much-dreaded middle seat?