This 'Fast X' Teaser With Jason Momoa And Vin Diesel Already Has Over 1 Million Views

Vin Diesel
Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Undoubtedly, the action and thriller franchise Fast and Furious is one of the most iconic film series to have hit the movie screens. The infamous series featuring stars like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Paul Walker has been around for two decades. From the main franchise and spin-offs to short films and a television show, Fast and Furious has had enough content to keep anyone occupied.

The latest in the film series, F9, hit the screens in 2021 and as expected, it caused an adrenaline rush in its viewers. Following its release, fans hoped for another installment. Now, after waiting for over a year, lovers of the Fast and Furious franchise finally have something to smile about. Here are the details of the whole story.

The Latest

What Was 'F9' About?

Fast and Furious 9 was released on June 25, 2021. This time, the plot centered around how Dominic Torrento was forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, a dangerous cyberterrorist, escaped with the help of Dominic's estranged brother, Jakob, an international terrorist.

The movie ran for two hours 23 minutes and received mostly mixed reviews from critics with some praise for the stunts and Justin Lin's direction.

A Fan-Made 'Fast X' Teaser Trailer Was Released Recently

On October 30, Screen Culture released a fan-made teaser trailer for the tenth installment of the franchise, Fast X, on its YouTube channel. Since the one-minute, six seconds clip was shared, it has garnered over a million views. The short video featured some of the series' most iconic stars, including Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson. 

In the beginning scene, Jason Momoa could be seen running from what looked like the authorities, before jumping off a very high building. Other scenes also featured street racing as well as Vin Diesel in action. In the meantime, fans await the official release of Fast X's teaser.

Fans' Reactions To The Teaser Trailer

Although the clip was not the official teaser trailer and was only fanmade, some fans still loved it. In the comments section, some fans noted that the teaser trailer reminded them of Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, adding that they missed him very much. Others confessed that the scenes were so awesome that they made their hearts race.

While some lovers of the franchise commended the fanmade teaser trailer, others aired their disappointment. One fan noted that he was unhappy about the reintroduction of Brian O'Conner played by Paul Walker. The fan said:

"Damn why bring back Brian? I get he helped shape the franchise but let him rest in peace. We won't forget it."

When Will 'Fast X' Be Released?

Universal initially confirmed that Fast X would debut on April 23, 2023. However, according to recent reports, the movie will be hitting the screens on May 19, 2023. As of April 20, 2022, it was revealed that the production of the franchise had begun. Since then, Vin has provided regular updates on Instagram. With the release date fast approaching, lovers of the series are getting ready to be wowed.

