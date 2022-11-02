This 'Fast X' Teaser With Jason Momoa And Vin Diesel Already Has Over 1 Million Views

Undoubtedly, the action and thriller franchise Fast and Furious is one of the most iconic film series to have hit the movie screens. The infamous series featuring stars like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Paul Walker has been around for two decades. From the main franchise and spin-offs to short films and a television show, Fast and Furious has had enough content to keep anyone occupied.

The latest in the film series, F9, hit the screens in 2021 and as expected, it caused an adrenaline rush in its viewers. Following its release, fans hoped for another installment. Now, after waiting for over a year, lovers of the Fast and Furious franchise finally have something to smile about. Here are the details of the whole story.