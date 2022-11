Margot Robbie is one of the hottest Hollywood stars right now, and no, we're not talking about physique. The 32-year-old star stars in some of the most-anticipated films of the 2022/2023 calendar. From the already-released Amsterdam to the upcoming Babylon and Barbie, she's a face that's here to stay.

The Australian actress deactivated her Instagram account to focus on her work projects but opened up to the Wall Street Journal about being in Hollywood.

Check out her cover shoot below