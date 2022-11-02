'It's Time!': Mariah Carey Dons Sexy Christmas Bodysuit

In a video that has since gone viral, Mariah first appeared as a sizzling Halloween witch, complete with a computer-generated background of dark barren trees and glowing carved pumpkins. If you didn't think she could top the '80s punk rocker outfit she wore at Heidi Klum's wild 2019 Halloween party, the star set the bar high in a plunging latex catsuit and PVC thigh-high boots. Unzipped well below the chest, she flaunted her cleavage, all while pedaling away on her stationary bike.

She rocked a wide-brim witch hat and had long, raven tresses falling over her shoulders. Lace-up panels on her boots added extra spice, as did her heavy, dramatic makeup.

Check out Mariah's costume from Heidi Klum's party below and keep scrolling for the video.