Penélope Cruz, 48, Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Chanel Mini Skirt

Released on September 15, L'immensità tells the story of a woman named Clara and her devotion as a mother. Cruz plays the lead role in the Emanuele Crialese-directed drama, which is set in Rome in the '70s (and yes, she speaks Italian to perfection). Clara is a victim of domestic violence and ends up in a psychiatric institution, with Cruz delving into the character's mental state in an interview.

"I don't think my character is crazy at all," she said during a press conference in September.

"She is trapped in her family. Trapped in her home, in her body. In the situation in which she finds herself living. She doesn't have a plan B. There is no escape."

The Oscar winner added: "She's not crazy at all. She's oppressed in many different ways. And she simply can't take it anymore. There are many women around the world trapped in their homes, who pretend in front of their children. They try to pretend that things aren't that bad. They do this to survive."

