Penélope Cruz, 48, Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Chanel Mini Skirt

Sparkling in Chanel! Penélope Cruz glowed in a sequined mini skirt and matching blazer at the L'immensità photocall in Madrid on October 27. The movie star had all eyes on her as she stepped on the red carpet in a black co-ord from the Spring/Summer 2022 catwalk, looking every inch the siren in the thigh-skimming outfit.
Covered in red-and-silver sequins, the glimmering two-piece was lined with a golden braided hem. Yet, despite the multitude of eye-catching details, it was her ultra-toned legs that snatched all the attention.
