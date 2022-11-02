Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Returns To Bodybuilding After Losing Gains On DWTS

The apple doesn't fall from the tree is an appropriate saying for Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son, Joseph Baena.

While everyone knows Arnold Schwarzenegger as the bodybuilder who brought the sport under the radar, little does everyone know that Joseph Baena has also followed in his father’s footsteps into the same industry.

Since times are different and there’s a huge difference between the number of athletes in bodybuilding during Schwarzenegger’s time compared to Baena’s time. Baena has a lot more competition all around, but he also has more information and resources at his disposal.

Nevertheless, just like his father, he is extremely focused on fitness and ensures to get back on the wagon if he ever strays from it.