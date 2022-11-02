Ana de Armas Stuns In Nothing But A Button-Up Shirt

A caption pointed towards Ana's promotional endeavors - alongside fronting other well-known brands, Ana is the face of beauty giant Estee Lauder. "Feels good to be back on set with my @esteelauder family!" she wrote.

Estee Lauder is known for its long-term partnership with 57-year-old model Elizabeth Hurley and was once fronted by 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner.