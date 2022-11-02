Ana de Armas is stunning as she poses all leggy in only a shirt and looks gorgeous with a bouquet of flowers. The Blonde actress updated her Instagram recently in a glamorous setting and for a classic-style shoot, as she continues to make headlines for the 2022 movie Blonde, one seeing her recreate bombshell Marilyn Monroe. Posting for her army of fans and in a daylit room, Ana sizzled as she lounged around a large couch, also showing off her killer legs. Fans have left over 600,000 likes in just two days.
Ana de Armas Stuns In Nothing But A Button-Up Shirt
Legs For Days
Ditching the pants, but staying impeccably classy, Ana posed amid set lighting equipment and from a chic living area with thick-carpeted floors. The brunette afforded a low-key finish as she folded her shapely legs, here wearing only a baggy white shirt. Ana posed holding a beautiful bunch of peachy-colored roses, also gazing ahead as she wore minimal makeup complete with a rosy lip. The Cuban-born actress further rocked her dark locks down and cascaded around her shoulders.
'Good' To Be Back
A caption pointed towards Ana's promotional endeavors - alongside fronting other well-known brands, Ana is the face of beauty giant Estee Lauder. "Feels good to be back on set with my @esteelauder family!" she wrote.
Estee Lauder is known for its long-term partnership with 57-year-old model Elizabeth Hurley and was once fronted by 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner.
Joining Iconic Skincare Brand
Ana joined Estee Lauder in 2021, stating upon her signup that she was honored to represent the brand. "Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story."
Rubbing Shoulders With Louis Vuitton
Ana is also affiliated with French fashion designer Louis Vuitton and recently posed in a leggy black minidress from the iconic and Kardashian-adored brand. In September, posing in a plunging pink dress while covered in diamonds, the actress honored her ambassador status with Only Natural Diamonds, here gaining over 1.6 million likes for her share.
Ana's Instagram is followed by celebrities including actresses Bella Thorne, Priyanka Chopra, and Kate Hudson, plus singer Jessie James Decker. See her Instagram for more updates!