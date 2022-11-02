Elsa Hosk is stunning as she flaunts her supermodel figure in a leggy look. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been busy promoting her clothing line on social media, and a recent Instagram post from her showed that micro skirts are 100% back. Posting for her 8.1 million followers just under a week ago, Elsa sizzled for a close-up while out on the street, also showing off her model legs in her tiny and cute skirt. Fans have left over 114,000 likes, with fellow model Kaia Gerber also leaving one.
Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Legs In A Micro Mini Skirt
Getting Leggy In Her Mini
The photo showed Elsa with her head chopped out of the frame. Drawing attention to her killer legs, the Swedish star sizzled in a slightly pleated and slate blue miniskirt, one boasting a folded and collar-like detail at the waist.
Elsa paired her skirt with a white shirt with large sleeve cuffs, also going for a deconstructed feel as she added in a white shoulder bag. Fans swiping then saw Elsa walking on a sidewalk, where she better showcased her outfit and added in chunky black shoes, plus white socks and shades.
Shooting For Her Clothing Brand
In a caption, the Helsa Studio founder wrote: "Shooting the next Helsa drop tomorrow 🥹 follow @helsastudio for my stories takeover tomorrow." Elsa joins fellow models Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel, and Gigi Hadid in boasting a clothing line - it's big business. While Helsa Studio is relatively new and only launched in 2022, it's been getting plenty of press. The brand is retailed with clothing giant Revolve.
A Piece Of Home
Elsa has opened up about Helsa Studio and how it's her love letter to Scanadinavia, which is where the model grew up.
“It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden, I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature," she stated per WWD. She added that "this way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”
Still Promoting Other Brands
Elsa has not abandoned her modeling gigs amid the launch of her clothing brand. Earlier today, she posted in tight leggings and a puffer jacket look while shouting out the Aritzia clothing brand she fronts. Elsa is also a promoter of the Italian brand Fendi's bags.