Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Legs In A Micro Mini Skirt

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Entertainment
Geri Green

Elsa Hosk is stunning as she flaunts her supermodel figure in a leggy look. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been busy promoting her clothing line on social media, and a recent Instagram post from her showed that micro skirts are 100% back. Posting for her 8.1 million followers just under a week ago, Elsa sizzled for a close-up while out on the street, also showing off her model legs in her tiny and cute skirt. Fans have left over 114,000 likes, with fellow model Kaia Gerber also leaving one.

The Latest

This 'Fast X' Teaser With Jason Momoa And Vin Diesel Already Has Over 1 Million Views

Emily Blunt, Liam Hemsworth, And Julie Bowen Share Their Thoughts On Thanksgiving

Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals How Her Life Changed After Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowned Her Miss Universe

Deepfake Challenge Of Scarlett Johansson And Elizabeth Olsen Is Driving Viewers Crazy

Getting Leggy In Her Mini

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Michael Buckner

The photo showed Elsa with her head chopped out of the frame. Drawing attention to her killer legs, the Swedish star sizzled in a slightly pleated and slate blue miniskirt, one boasting a folded and collar-like detail at the waist.

Elsa paired her skirt with a white shirt with large sleeve cuffs, also going for a deconstructed feel as she added in a white shoulder bag. Fans swiping then saw Elsa walking on a sidewalk, where she better showcased her outfit and added in chunky black shoes, plus white socks and shades.

Entertainment

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Shooting For Her Clothing Brand

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017

In a caption, the Helsa Studio founder wrote: "Shooting the next Helsa drop tomorrow 🥹 follow @helsastudio for my stories takeover tomorrow." Elsa joins fellow models Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel, and Gigi Hadid in boasting a clothing line - it's big business. While Helsa Studio is relatively new and only launched in 2022, it's been getting plenty of press. The brand is retailed with clothing giant Revolve.

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

A Piece Of Home

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Taylor Hill

Elsa has opened up about Helsa Studio and how it's her love letter to Scanadinavia, which is where the model grew up.

“It is a tribute to female empowerment and beauty as well as an ode to nature. In Sweden, I was surrounded by people who were all feminists. We spent most of our time outdoors, enjoying the beauty and the simplicity of nature," she stated per WWD. She added that "this way of life is at the heart of Helsa and it is what I’ve taken with me wherever I’ve traveled and lived.”

Still Promoting Other Brands

Elsa Hosk
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Elsa has not abandoned her modeling gigs amid the launch of her clothing brand. Earlier today, she posted in tight leggings and a puffer jacket look while shouting out the Aritzia clothing brand she fronts. Elsa is also a promoter of the Italian brand Fendi's bags.

Read Next

Must Read

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

This Boss' Aggressive Working Conditions Backfired And Led Employees To 'Quiet Quit'

Joe Rogan Brutally Berated A 'Crazy Lady' In A Debate

Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

Joe Rogan And Arnold Schwarzenegger Disagree With Dwayne Johnson About Gym Practice

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.