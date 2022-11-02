Kristin Cavallari is looking gorgeous as she flaunts her figure in a sizzling and no-pants look. The reality star and Uncommon James founder, 35, updated her Instagram recently while rocking a blazer and little else, as she flashed her undies and also rocked sexy thigh-highs. Posting for her 4 million+ followers, Kristin shared outdoor shots of herself all smiles and posing from a swish deck, and fans have been sending plenty of likes.
Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Only A Blazer
Stuns In Blazer-Only Look
Kristin had tagged herself in Tennessee, where she resides. Posing from wooden decking with windows overlooking a fancy bedroom, the MTV alum showed off her flawless figure as she posed in a black blazer, one matching a sheer pair of thigh-high stockings. The mom of three added in a black bra and briefs, this as she peeped her toned thighs and hints of her cleavage. Kristin also wore her blonde locks waved and down, plus a warm face of makeup. She used simple emojis for her caption, with fans leaving over 150,000 likes.
Also dropping by to leave a like was fellow reality star Heidi Montag.
Busy In 2022
Kristin has had a busy year. Her Uncommon James jewelry brand this year celebrated five years since its launch, and Kristin is also running Little James clothing and Uncommon Beauty. She launched the latter in 2021.
In 2022, Cavallari is jumping into the podcast space, via her Back to the Beach podcast. The podcast revisits the star's days on the series Laguna Beach.
Promoting Her Podcast
Earlier this year, and while posing with cohost Stephen Colletti, Kristin told fans:
"Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts. CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT YOU ALL THINK."
Weight Gain Reveal
Also making headlines has been Kristin revealing weight gain, this as she confirms being happier while heavier and stronger.
"I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle," she wrote on IG this year while posting both a bikini snap and old (skinnier) photos of herself. She added that just because she's a mother, doesn't mean she can't be proud and comfortable with her body.