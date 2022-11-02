Emily Blunt, Liam Hemsworth, And Julie Bowen Share Their Thoughts On Thanksgiving

Blunt shared her thoughts on Thanksgiving during an interview with E! News in 2014. The Into The Woods actress shared that British people do not celebrate Thanksgiving. Instead, they associate turkey with Christmas. The British actress got married to an American actor and has been eating turkey during Thanksgiving. However, she shared they were going to have two turkeys that year. One for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas.

Hemsworth also shared his thoughts on Thanksgiving with Terrence Jenkins in 2014. The Australian actor shared that Thanksgiving is not celebrated in Australia. However, they have similar days to those in their country. Hemsworth was in the United States for six years before returning to his hometown. So he was able to celebrate Thanksgiving.