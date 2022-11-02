Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals How Her Life Changed After Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowned Her Miss Universe

The day Ariadna Gutiérrez was named Miss Universe, in a star-studded event televised across the globe was a dream come true, and it immediately became a nightmare after the celebrity host Steve Harvey had to come up the stage to say it was a mistake. Now almost a decade later, Gutiérrez has it all behind her, seemingly thankful for the blessings and fame that came afterward.

It is safe to say that watching the coveted Miss Universe bejeweled crown taken from her, and presented to the rightful winner by the same person who had announced the winner, would have been the single most awkward moment of her young adult life, yet, Gutiérrez doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Harvey, at least not anymore.