Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals How Her Life Changed After Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowned Her Miss Universe

Ariadna Gutiérrez
Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

The day Ariadna Gutiérrez was named Miss Universe, in a star-studded event televised across the globe was a dream come true, and it immediately became a nightmare after the celebrity host Steve Harvey had to come up the stage to say it was a mistake. Now almost a decade later, Gutiérrez has it all behind her, seemingly thankful for the blessings and fame that came afterward.

It is safe to say that watching the coveted Miss Universe bejeweled crown taken from her, and presented to the rightful winner by the same person who had announced the winner, would have been the single most awkward moment of her young adult life, yet, Gutiérrez doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Harvey, at least not anymore.

Steve Harvey And Gutierrez Reminisce On Miss Universe 2015

Almost four years after the Miss Universe mistaken identity scandal, Gutiérrez joined Harvey on Steve's TV Show where she reflected on her singular moment and opened up on what she had been up to since then. The star model had no hair out of place as she presented a million-dollar smile to the host and audience.

Harvey, 65, opened up on life after that "crazy night" noting that he and Gutiérrez's family became friends. He joked about how he wanted to be on good terms with her dad because he would have been upset if the tables were turned. Harvey added that the beauty queen's family was very kind to him.

How Gutiérrez's Life Changed

The Family Feud host proceeded to ask her how that fateful pageantry night changed her life. Gutiérrez revealed that it was a quite profound event and her life never remained the same. She opened up on how she snagged a role in a movie alongside A-lister Vin Diesel, while also acing several opportunities.

The 28-year-old added that she veered into fashion and launched her sunglasses line. It was at this point that she removed a pair of fancy sunglasses propped on her shirt to show off to the applauding audience.

Gutiérrez Laid It Bare

It's been about seven years since Gutiérrez had to hand the Miss Universe Crown to the rightful winner Pia Wurtzbach of the Philipines, and although she has gone on to make a name for herself, Gutiérrez would forever live with the memories.

Back in 2020, the former Miss Columbia revealed to E! News, that she was still in awe of how something like that could ever happen to her. The actress noted that it felt like something that would usually come from a movie. She noted that she no longer dwelled in the pain of it all, but the beginning had been grueling. Gutiérrez shared:

"In the beginning, I was devastated," she admits. "It was my dream since I was a little girl. Imagine having your biggest dream come true, and then somebody just takes it away from you." 

Where Gutiérrez And Wurtzbach Stand Today

While all these are behind her now, Gutiérrez looked back on what she could have done differently. She relayed that while she and the actual winner, Wurtzbach, were not friends, she would love to see the beauty queen again to talk things out. The 28-year-old noted that this would be a way to release everything. She also added that she wished she had taken out time to connect with Wurtzbach.

