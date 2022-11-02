Deepfake Challenge Of Scarlett Johansson And Elizabeth Olsen Is Driving Viewers Crazy

Deepfakes are becoming more and more complex technologically. There's also a chance that bogus videos will deceive the public.

Deepfakes have been utilized in various ways up to this point, from surprising to downright hazardous. They manipulate real people in compelling phony photos or films using artificial intelligence to get them to say or do things they would never say or do. Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson, one of our favorite actors, are compared this time.

Keep reading to find out more.