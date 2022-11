The Chargers have been far from the dominant juggernaut we'd hoped they'd be at this point in the season. Brandon Staley's decision-making has left a lot to be desired, and their defense has been shaky, to say the least.

As of now, the Bolts are sitting at a 4-3 record, trailing the Chiefs by one game and going 2-1 in their division.

They have plenty of talent to turn things around and be the explosive squad they can be, but they'll need Allen at his best to pull it off.