Miley Cyrus has claimed that she was fired from the animation Hotel Transylvania after she posed with a p*nis-shaped cake, one she purchased for her boyfriend at the time. The singer and former Disney star once took to Twitter to open up on some low points, and she says that she was booted from HT for the cake she bought for actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she eventually married. The Gucci ambassador lasted under a year while wed to Liam before they split.
Miley Cyrus Once Revealed She Was Replaced By Selena Gomez On 'Hotel Transylvania' Due To A 'P*nis Cake'
The Latest
Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals How Her Life Changed After Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowned Her Miss Universe
Making Allegations
In August 2019, Miley tweeted: "I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a p*nis cake for his birthday and licking it." She also said that she "lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong."
Miley was fired from the movie. The role she was set to play eventually went to fellow former Disney star and Rare singer Selena Gomez. Miley further got candid, writing: "I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."
Opening Up On Sobriety
The pandemic has changed Miley, who has now entered sobriety and opened up about it. The former marijuana lover made 2020 headlines for admitting that despite trying, she did "fall off the wagon" during COVID-19.
"I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f***ing sober,'" she told Apple Music, adding: "I realize that I'm now back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I've really accepted that time and one of the things I've used is: 'Don't get furious, get curious.' So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?'"
On The Up
In 2022, Miley is securing more gains than ever, despite keeping somewhat of a low profile on social media. She has only posted to Instagram a handful of times over September and October. The star now fronts luxury Italian designer Gucci as both a promo face for the brand's scents and its clothing. She's also released an album this year.
Living Her Best Life
Miley also made New Year's headlines last year as she secured her televised New Year's special hosted in Miami, FL, also featuring SNL star Pete Davidson. For more on the Midnight Sky singer, give her Instagram account a follow.