Miley Cyrus Once Revealed She Was Replaced By Selena Gomez On 'Hotel Transylvania' Due To A 'P*nis Cake'

In August 2019, Miley tweeted: "I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a p*nis cake for his birthday and licking it." She also said that she "lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong."

Miley was fired from the movie. The role she was set to play eventually went to fellow former Disney star and Rare singer Selena Gomez. Miley further got candid, writing: "I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."