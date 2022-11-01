Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Refusing To Take In Her Fiancé's Orphaned 12 Y.O. Half-Brother

Blended families are more common than you'd expect but adopting siblings and extended families is a whole different variable. Several messages on the internet tell you to ask all the right questions on the first date, but you can never fully prepare for life's uncertainty.

Couples bargain for a certain life, such as "no kids" in the early stages of their relationship, and then life happens. Perhaps one inherits a child from a dead relative or close friend leading you to become a parent overnight.

Here's the tricky part: you must come to terms with your new reality while considering your partner. This is no time for ultimatums, but again, life happens!

Check out this Redditor's story below.