Mila Kunis Reveals The Reason Behind Her Reaction To The Will Smith Slap Incident

While a large crowd of people stood up to appreciate Smith shortly after the movie icon slapped comedian Rock across the face, Bad Moms star Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher remained in their seats because the moment felt "insane." Kunis revealed that she had been thinking about the example she would set for her kids by following the crowd. Kunis expatiated what an exemplary life meant, as she noted in an interview that the idea of leading by example only makes sense when there is someone to lead.

The actor had been referring to her children when she made this statement. She continued:

"We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself."

Kunis said her decision to remain in her seat was not debatable and she found it shocking that people stood up to applaud Smith. The Friends With Benefits star said people focused on what looked good rather than doing what is right.