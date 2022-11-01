Mila Kunis Reveals The Reason Behind Her Reaction To The Will Smith Slap Incident

Mila Kunis
Getty | Taylor Hill

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

It is no secret that the shocking slap incident which occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock caused a lot of steer on social media as well as reactions from fellow celebrities. At this year's Academy Awards, King Richard star Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock after the G.I Jane joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith. 

After the slap event, the program continued as planned and Smith went on to win the Best Actor award. He gave an emotional speech afterward and people stood to applaud him. However, Mila Kunis sat on her seat, deliberately ignoring the actor, and here is the reason for this reaction. 

Why Kunis Did Not Applaud Smith At The Academy Awards

While a large crowd of people stood up to appreciate Smith shortly after the movie icon slapped comedian Rock across the face, Bad Moms star Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher remained in their seats because the moment felt "insane." Kunis revealed that she had been thinking about the example she would set for her kids by following the crowd. Kunis expatiated what an exemplary life meant, as she noted in an interview that the idea of leading by example only makes sense when there is someone to lead.

The actor had been referring to her children when she made this statement. She continued:

"We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself."

Kunis said her decision to remain in her seat was not debatable and she found it shocking that people stood up to applaud Smith. The Friends With Benefits star said people focused on what looked good rather than doing what is right. 

How Other Celebrities Reacted

Many celebrities aired their opinions after the Smith and Rock event. Frequent awards host Ricky Gervais was surprised a "tame" joke caused Smith to go physical. Some stars like Wanda Sykes felt the moment reflected where society is when it comes to being civilized.

 

Fellow Commedia Steve Harvey joked about the slap Incident. Smith later apologized for his attitude but Rock is yet to react to the actor's apology.

Focusing On Doing What Is Right 

Kunis has always been a supporter of doing what is right. The actress and her husband Kutcher have spoken on different occasions about doing what they believe in. The couple has contributed to different patriotic courses including their assistance in raising over $30 million dollars for Ukrainian refugees. 

Kutcher has also been an advocate for developing a better future. The former That ‘70s Show co-star has been a great supporter of space travel and investing in Silicon Valley. 

What Kunis and Kutcher have Been Devoting Their Time To In Recent Times

Kunis, 39, loves growing apples, plums, and figs when she is not making movies or being a patriot. The mom of two, son Dmitri, 5, and his sister Wyatt, 7, and her husband own a modern farmhouse located in Beverly Hills. The farmhouse is one of the couple's sources of serenity.

Per Magazine C, besides spending time in their farmhouse, Kutcher is currently training for the New York City Marathon. He is running the race to raise funds for his nonprofit, Thorn, which powers technology to prevent the sexual exploitation of children online. 

