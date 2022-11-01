Christina Applegate And Linda Cardellini's Bond Off-Screen Fuels Their On-Screen Dynamic

In 2021, Applegate and Cardellini made an appearance on an episode of The Envelope Podcast. During the podcast, Applegate and Cardellini opened up about their friendship.

Cardellini shared she was grateful for the trust they have with each other off-screen and on-screen. She further shared that the bond was a gift in both her real life and professional life. Applegate shared they did not have to develop trust. She continued that they were "protective of each other from day one." The actress shared they were protective as women, friends, and on a personal level. She further stated that their trust provided safety both in the series and in real life.