Anitta Shows Off Her Booty In Shorts And Fishnet Stockings

While the music video she directed together with Christian Breslauer (Lizzo, John Legend, The Weeknd, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat) started off with Anitta in black leather running away from a zombified crowd of men, the Instagram excerpt cut directly to the church scene and saw her walking down the aisle in a voluminous red tulle wedding dress.

Inspired by Lydia Deetz's iconic bridal look from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, it was ornate with layers of ample ruffles that fell past her red PVC ankle boots. Anitta also sported Lydia's trademark hairstyle, completely nailing her messy updo and shaggy layered bangs. She held a bouquet in her hands, which featured a large black rose in the center.

