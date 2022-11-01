Anitta Shows Off Her Booty In Shorts And Fishnet Stockings

Annita rocks slicked-back bob with tendrils swept across her forehead at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Anitta left fans speechless in booty shorts and fishnets while showcasing her "Halloween mood" on Instagram. To get in the holiday spirit, the Brazilian singer, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shared a short clip from her "Boys Don't Cry" music video, wherein her pert derriere was promptly on display in several scenes.

She kept the ball rolling with two other throwbacks featuring a spooky-sexy cut-out look and finished off her Halloween extravaganza with a spooktacular Lydia Deetz cosplay.

Scroll for photos!

Anitta Is A Red Bride In 'Boys Don't Cry' Throwback

Anitta in red dress accepting award
Getty | Doug Peters - PA Images

While the music video she directed together with Christian Breslauer (Lizzo, John Legend, The Weeknd, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat) started off with Anitta in black leather running away from a zombified crowd of men, the Instagram excerpt cut directly to the church scene and saw her walking down the aisle in a voluminous red tulle wedding dress.

Inspired by Lydia Deetz's iconic bridal look from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice, it was ornate with layers of ample ruffles that fell past her red PVC ankle boots. Anitta also sported Lydia's trademark hairstyle, completely nailing her messy updo and shaggy layered bangs. She held a bouquet in her hands, which featured a large black rose in the center.

Check out her post below!

She Offers A Back View In Leather Shorts

Anitta puts her thighs and abs on show in colorful leather shorts and bustier at Coachella.
Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

Fans watching past the church scene were treated with a booty-flaunting look as Anitta was later seen frantically going through a cupboard and throwing papers in the air, all while wearing leather shorts, fishnet stockings, and knee-high boots. At one point, she climbed up a staircase, offering her audience a prime view of her posterior. Likewise, her abs were exposed in a strapless leather crop top with curly 3D tendrils in the front and a lace-up panel in the back.

Other looks included a racy cut-out bodysuit and a poufy white tulle cover-up worn with thigh-high PVC boots.

Keep going for her other Halloween posts!

More Skin-Flashing Throwbacks

Anitta shows off legs in a shredded denim skirt and black corset with a purple beaded string overlay at the Offset X Code Single Release Party.
Getty | Shareif Ziyadat

The Versions of Me artist shared two more throwbacks, both of the cut-out bodysuits. In one image, she was hiding under a staircase as dark male silhouettes come down the steps. The second one showed a group of hands reaching out to grab Anitta, who had her back against a wall.

Clad in all-black, she showed some serious skin in a pleated leather mini skirt and thigh-high stiletto boots. She wore a skimpy metallic-silver bra over her top, which she teamed with a cropped blazer.

"It's Halloween time," she captioned the first photo, with one fan quipping in the comments: "Best movie ever… I mean Music Video."

Meanwhile, her other caption read: "Lets [sic] get it scary #Halloween."

Keep going for more photos!

Cosplaying As Lydia Deetz From 'Beetlejuice'

Anitta shows off her curves in tight black dress at Billboard MusicCon.
Getty | Greg Doherty

The "Gata" singer reserved her final Halloween-themed post for her Lydia Deetz cosplay. Posting two close-ups of her hair and makeup, she gave fans a detailed look at her dramatic eyeliner and black nails. The photos were taken against a red-and-blue backdrop that made her dress pop.

The look made Billboard's Best Latin Halloween Costumes list for this year, alongside Shakira's cheerleader costume and Karol G's sultry Catwoman take.

The "Boys Don't Cry music video came out nine months ago, on January 28. Since then, it has surpassed 34 million views on YouTube.

Watch the full music video below.

