Anitta Shows Off Her Booty In Shorts And Fishnet Stockings

Anitta left fans speechless in booty shorts and fishnets while showcasing her "Halloween mood" on Instagram. To get in the holiday spirit, the Brazilian singer, whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shared a short clip from her "Boys Don't Cry" music video, wherein her pert derriere was promptly on display in several scenes.
She kept the ball rolling with two other throwbacks featuring a spooky-sexy cut-out look and finished off her Halloween extravaganza with a spooktacular Lydia Deetz cosplay.
