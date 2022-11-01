Emma D’Arcy Discusses The 'Genius' Moment That Altered Her Peaceful Stance In 'House Of The Dragon'

D'Arcy recently walked fans through the final moments of the episode, which signaled the beginning of a chaotic end in an interview with The Face.
In a climactic sequence, we see Rhaenyra receiving terrible news from Daemon Targaryen as she slowly walks towards the fireplace, breaking down in pain and finally turning to the camera in anger and an unquenchable thirst for revenge.
They spoke about how the sequence shows Rhaenyra's attempt to keep everything together had failed and how Daemon (Matt Smith) contributed to the scene. D'Arcy was asked if the arrangement would be the reason for next season, and she had this to say:
"I totally think so. I have to say just because I just think it's a mark of genius. It was Matt Smith who suggested that Rhaenyra receive the news on the walk away from the camera. But that sincere attempt towards maturity, complexity, and holding all of these moving parts together - her attempt to be the glue just falls away."
At that moment, D'Arcy confirmed nothing was left to bridge those many factions, as Rhaenyra now had a dreaded mission to fulfill.