Emma D’Arcy Discusses The 'Genius' Moment That Altered Her Peaceful Stance In 'House Of The Dragon'

The first season of House Of The Dragon ended with a significant catastrophe following the gruesome death of Lucerys Targaryen, which set the tone for the inevitable war and destruction that's to come in the next season.

In a recent interview with actor Emma D'Arcy who played Rhaenyra on the show, they discuss the turning point in the final episode and how it affects everything moving forward.

Taking A Different Stance

While the penultimate episode showed the Greens taking over power in Kings Landing, the finale shows the Targaryens, known as the Blacks, preparing for a looming war to reclaim what's rightfully theirs.

Queen Rhaenyra was initially opposed to starting a war and instead chose logic over anger before Lucerys happened, leading to a change in plan.

Spilling The Beans

D'Arcy recently walked fans through the final moments of the episode, which signaled the beginning of a chaotic end in an interview with The Face.

In a climactic sequence, we see Rhaenyra receiving terrible news from Daemon Targaryen as she slowly walks towards the fireplace, breaking down in pain and finally turning to the camera in anger and an unquenchable thirst for revenge.

They spoke about how the sequence shows Rhaenyra's attempt to keep everything together had failed and how Daemon (Matt Smith) contributed to the scene. D'Arcy was asked if the arrangement would be the reason for next season, and she had this to say:

"I totally think so. I have to say just because I just think it's a mark of genius. It was Matt Smith who suggested that Rhaenyra receive the news on the walk away from the camera. But that sincere attempt towards maturity, complexity, and holding all of these moving parts together - her attempt to be the glue just falls away."

At that moment, D'Arcy confirmed nothing was left to bridge those many factions, as Rhaenyra now had a dreaded mission to fulfill.

One Death Too Many

The death of Lucerys of team Black was an emotional moment for the fans of the show and even a surprising regret for Aemond Targaryen of team Green. Aemond initially plans to frighten Lucerys on their way returning from a meeting at Storm's end with hopes of winning Lord Baratheon over to their sides.

Unfortunately, Vhagar (Aemond's dragon) and Arrax (Lucerys's Dragon) took it into their own hands and attacked each other, with Vhagar killing the latter and his rider in the process.

The Storm Broke, And The Dragons Danced

Following the death of her son by Aemond Targaryen, we expect Rhaenyra to declare a full-blown war on the Hightowers of kings landing over Lucerys' end and getting them to hand over her rightful inheritance - The Iron Throne in the second season.

The second season is already in the works, as HBO renewed it even before the first season's premiere, and it's due for release in 2024.

