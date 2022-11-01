Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Romper

Danica Patrick is showing off her fit figure in a leggy romper. The 40-year-old former pro racing driver put her sensational legs on show in a recent Instagram share, this as she continues to make headlines for getting candid about her decision to get her breast implants taken out.

Looking fit and healthy, Danica posted with a smiling outdoor gallery two days ago. She rocked the acid-wash denim trend while also shouting out Fall via cute tan boots. As to keeping it a Hot Girl Summer in late October, Danica bypassed any bad weather by hitting up Mexico.

Stuns In Leggy Denim Look

Danica Patrick
Getty | Icon Sportswire

Posing with pal Simon Lazenby in her opening snap, Danica showcased her gym-honed legs and sculpted arms in a strappy and thigh-skimming one-piece with a figure-hugging and waist-flaunting finish. The Wisconsin native added in camel-colored ankle boots, also wearing a hanging necklace badge from the event she was attending. She opted for a small up-do ponytail, but largely kept her dark locks down.

Also holding a mic, Danica sent out presenter vibes while striking more poses with a swipe right. She also shared a selfie with a pal while wearing a mic and headphones set. "Hello from @f1 in Mexico! MX," a caption read.

Stunning In Shorts For Big Reveal

Danica Patrick
Getty | Slaven Vlasic

Last month, Danica made major headlines for a reveal shared with People. Here, the Danica Rose Wine founder revealed that she regretted having had implants for vanity reasons and that she's now had the breast augmentation reversed. Posing in leggy denim shorts and a black top, the star told fans:

"Please check out my article in @people! I was so hesitant to post about my implants and all of the health challenges I have faced.... but after the reaction, I am so glad I did. The amount of women that have reached out in curiosity and also agreed with my experience is truly astonishing!"

Support From Other Women

Danica Patrick
Getty | Taylor Hill

The podcast host continued to thank the doctors who don't judge women who bring up BII or make them feel like it's wrong. Also known for deciding to remove their breast implants have been reality star Heidi Montag and A-Lister model and cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen.

Fans And Celebs Love Her

Danica Patrick
Getty | Icon Sportswire

Danica is followed by over 800,000 on Instagram. Celebrity followers include reality star Denise Richards and gymnast Shawn Johnson. Check out her account for more.

