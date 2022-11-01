WWE's Barbie Blank Coba Stuns In A Bedazzled Dress

Barbie Blank Coba
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Entertainment
chisom

Barbie Blank Coba dazzled in a sequined silver dress, flaunting her figure in Walter Collection’s new clothing release for Fall/Winter season.

The athlete constantly shows her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she’s more than a fighter. Her femininity, mixed with her tough fighting skills, adds to her appeal to many followers.

As we saw this season, the athlete has an affinity for diamonds and jewels. The final week of October saw her draped in jewels and leather for Halloween.

Scroll for more

The Latest

Christina Applegate And Linda Cardellini's Bond Off-Screen Fuels Their On-Screen Dynamic

Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

'Greatest Hack': Domino's Customer Reveals How To Repeatedly Get Free Pizza

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Possible Return Of This 'Stranger Things' Character

Emma D’Arcy Discusses The 'Genius' Moment That Altered Her Peaceful Stance In 'House Of The Dragon'

Dripping In Jewels

Side profile of Barbie Blank Coba in a backless playsuit
Getty | Unique Nicole

Coba glittered in her mini silver dress designed with a corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and thigh-high slit. The athlete style her dark blond hair in bouncy wavy curls with one side swept over her shoulder and the other falling to her back.

She accessorized her dress with silver chandelier earrings and wore silvery eyeshadow and creamy nude lipstick. Coba's dress had a mesh bodice and draped material across the front, highlighting her shiny skin.

Entertainment

Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Being An Angel

Barbie Blank in a black leather dress at a FashionNova event
Getty | Michael Tullberg

The WWE fighter dressed as an angel for Halloween and captioned her picture, "earned my wings." She wore a mesh catsuit of light nude material matching her skin tone and bejeweled with white pearls and crystals.

Coba's catsuit had a white bra fit into a cutout neckline meshed onto it to match her white Angel wings. She topped it with nude stiletto sandals and jewels while her curly dark blonde hair fell down her sculpted face.

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Cosplaying Catwoman

Barbie Blank Coba in balck bodysuit and leppard boots
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Two days ago, she teased her Halloween costume by cosplaying Catwoman in a black leather outfit and matching mask. The athlete wore skintight pants, stiletto boots, and a black mesh corseted top.

She straightened her blonde hair and wore bright matte red lipstick underneath her cat mask. Little did her followers know that the athlete had something cuter planned for the actual Halloween celebration.

Devilish assassin or Angel, Coba pulls both off so well it's hard to choose.

Blending Femininity With Toughness

Barbie Blank Coba in jeans and crop top
Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

At the beginning of the year, Coba introduced her new bejeweled wrestling gear as she prepared for the Royal Rumble. Kelly Kelly (as she's known in the wrestling world) proves that she means business.

You can see her defined abs line underneath her bedazzled pink gear with mesh elbow-length gloves. Coba's gear also included bold hoop earrings shining underneath her half-updo ponytail.

The athlete surely proves you can have it all as an athlete - be a sexy woman and kick major butt in the ring!

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Cowgirl Costume

Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Liam Neeson Is Back In An Action-Packed Thriller!

'Why Wear Clothes?': Paige Spiranac Makes Controversial Comments About LIV Golf's Dress Code

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In See-Through Fishnet Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.