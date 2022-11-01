Eminem's Daughter Impresses While 'Stealing Christmas' As The Grinch

Posting for her rising following, Hailie shouted out another holiday as she wore a feathery and strappy yellow-green dress complete with a black belt, black elbow gloves, and a Santa Hat. Seemingly out to jokingly troll her fans, the Just A Little Shady podcast host added in Xmas energy as a reaction of her nearby delivered a shocked facial expression. In the reaction part, Hailie wore a brown sweater with a skull print on it, also rocking a taupe manicure and discreet earrings.

In both parts, the Michigan native showed off her flawless makeup skills, also rocking either straight or soft-curled hair. "Stealin Christmas since '95," she wrote with a Jack-O-Lantern emoji and a Christmas tree one. Clearly, Hailie has inherited her father's sense of humor.