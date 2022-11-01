Eminem's Daughter Impresses While 'Stealing Christmas' As The Grinch

Hailie Jade is stunning as she drops major Halloween/Christmas action and reminds fans of her age. The 26-year-old daughter to Grammy winner Eminem made a reference to being a '90s kid as she updated her Instagram for Halloween 2022 this year - Hailie went for Grinch vibes, also sizzling in a figure-flaunting dress. The influencer and podcast host, who is popular on TikTok, opted for a TikTok-style finish, as she showcased two looks and went for the gen z platform's much-loved reaction thing. Fans have left Hailie Jade over 112,000 likes.