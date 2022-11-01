Sofia Vergara ushered in her festive collection in a rather captivating manner, as she took out the time, to rock a stunning look from the venture. The Hollywood actress is always serving good looks, and this time, was no exception. The 50-year-old showed off her curves in a hugging jumpsuit that accentuated her incredible figure and wowed her followers.
Sofia Vergara Stuns In A Curve-Hugging Jumpsuit
Stunning In Chic Jumpsuit
The America's Got Talent judge shared a clip with her 27.1m on Instagram followers from one of her holiday collections. The video clip, which was captioned "Sneak peek of my holiday collection," showed the Colombian actress sizzling in different outfits. She wore a one-shouldered jumpsuit while relaxing on a sofa, curled up with a leopard print blanket. Flashing a seductive smile, the TV personality strikes a pose for the camera.
Her fans were captivated by this look and they acknowledged it with 113,569k likes and are still counting.
A Bast From Halloween Past
The Chef actress took her followers through memory lane with some beautiful throwback pictures of herself rocking several Halloween outfits. The post which was captioned, "I wish I still have these for Halloween. #tbt " showed the Hot pursuit actress rocking several costumes.
The pictures portrayed several Halloween characters, one of which is the Happy Feet Two star dressed as Marilyn Monroe in a pink strapless dress with gloves and a wavy blonde wig.
In another snap, she was dressed as a French maid in a black and white steward outfit.
She also represented a superwoman character in a wonder woman outfit. These looks sprang up 531,698 likes and are still counting.
Joe Manganiello Gets Sofia Vergara A Halloween Gift
Sofia's hubby, Joe Manganiello, reveals one of a kind gift for his beau. The Magic star shared a post on Instagram captioned, "As Halloween approaches, I wanted to share this piece I had. Commissioned by @abigail_larson as a gift for Sofia". The artwork is a beautiful illustration showing a bare-chested Joe embracing the America's Got Talent Judge who wore a voluminous white gown as they were about to kiss each other under the light of the full moon. Their followers gushed over this show of love while putting up love emojis.
Vergara Disclosed Her Husband Treat Their Pet Like A Little Daughter
The actress revealed that her husband treats their pet like a little daughter. In fact, she shared that they would also behave like concubines when in the house because love is shared.
"She sleeps with him, she gets angry when I walk into the room. It is the whole thing now in the house". The Emoji Movie star said.