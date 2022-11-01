Sofia Vergara Stuns In A Curve-Hugging Jumpsuit

The Chef actress took her followers through memory lane with some beautiful throwback pictures of herself rocking several Halloween outfits. The post which was captioned, "I wish I still have these for Halloween. #tbt " showed the Hot pursuit actress rocking several costumes.

The pictures portrayed several Halloween characters, one of which is the Happy Feet Two star dressed as Marilyn Monroe in a pink strapless dress with gloves and a wavy blonde wig.

In another snap, she was dressed as a French maid in a black and white steward outfit.

She also represented a superwoman character in a wonder woman outfit. These looks sprang up 531,698 likes and are still counting.