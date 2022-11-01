Georgia Steel Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit Costume

The star, who broke into the limelight on the fourth season of Love Island, posted this throwback red-hot ensemble on her Instagram story in celebration of 2022 Halloween. It featured a tight red leather bodysuit, a red knee-high fishnet, and a red devil's horn hair accessory.
Steel posed for a quick mirror selfie as she sprawled softly on a rug serving a fierce stare and sultry red lips, and completed it with the caption, "Tis the season @annsummers.
The show-stopping picture garnered a handful of positive comments from her followers and from Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer who commented: Stop with multiple flames emoji.