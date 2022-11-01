Georgia Steel Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit Costume

Georgia Steel is sizzling as she posed in front of a mirror in a see-through devil costume for Halloween. The Love Island star is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on her Instagram, and we're sure this throwback on her story is making temperatures soar.

Keep reading for the juicy details.

Fiery In Red

Georgia Steel On Red Carpet
Getty | Karwai Tang

The star, who broke into the limelight on the fourth season of Love Island, posted this throwback red-hot ensemble on her Instagram story in celebration of 2022 Halloween. It featured a tight red leather bodysuit, a red knee-high fishnet, and a red devil's horn hair accessory.

Steel posed for a quick mirror selfie as she sprawled softly on a rug serving a fierce stare and sultry red lips, and completed it with the caption, "Tis the season @annsummers.

The show-stopping picture garnered a handful of positive comments from her followers and from Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer who commented: Stop with multiple flames emoji.

New Hair, Who This

Georgia Steel Poses For A Picture
Getty | Shirlaine Forrest

The lingerie model appears to have also had a hair makeover as she rocks a trendy set of bangs on her Halloween costume. The brunette beauty has experimented with styles in the past, and this new hairdo is right up her alley.

A fan who commented on her post believed the star was channeling her inner Jennifer Aniston and commented, "it's giving Rachel from Friends, you look amaze!" Steel knows how to get tongues wagging, whether on TV or just being her sexy self on social media.

Setting Priorities

Georgia Steel In Yellow Dress
Getty | Mark R. Milan

The reality TV star opened up on being hesitant to participate in more reality shows in the future as she's decided to keep her private life and work life on separate ends of the spectrum, which means being extra picky with the type of TV shows she'd feature.

In her words to Access All Areas:

"I feel like sometimes with doing reality and stuff, there's a fine line between private life and work, and I think for me, I like the separation of my life and work."

Not to worry, she's not ruling out the possibility of a return, but we can all agree that it's best to do things moderately.

A Loyal Queen

Georgia Steel In Blue Dress
Getty | David M. Benett

While she may be the devil for Halloween, the 23-year-old is the epitome of loyalty, a trait she excellently displayed on the set of Love Island in 2018 on several occasions, which saw her recouple multiple times with Sam Bird.

A little distraction emerged as they were forced to split when Caroline Flack gave an ultimatum, but they still couldn't leave each other, which led to their decision to opt-out of the villa rather than recouple with other singles. Sadly, the love didn't last, as the pair went their separate ways in 2019.

