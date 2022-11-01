Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

Christina Ricci graced us with a rare family picture featuring her children and husband this Halloween. The actress shared a picture of her baby girl via an Instagram story a few days before Halloween as they geared up for the big finale.

Yesterday, she joined a host of other celebrities in sharing their family Halloween pictures via Instagram. For the last day, Ricci and her family wore variations of spooky costumes, including a skeleton onesie and her husband, Mark Hampton, in a vampire costume.