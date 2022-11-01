Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo Is Too Cute For Words In Her Pumpkin Costume

Christina Ricci graced us with a rare family picture featuring her children and husband this Halloween. The actress shared a picture of her baby girl via an Instagram story a few days before Halloween as they geared up for the big finale.

Yesterday, she joined a host of other celebrities in sharing their family Halloween pictures via Instagram. For the last day, Ricci and her family wore variations of spooky costumes, including a skeleton onesie and her husband, Mark Hampton, in a vampire costume.

Baby Cleo Wins Halloween

Christina Ricci's daughter Cleo sits on a Pumpkin Patch
instagram | Christina Ricci

On Oct. 29, Ricci shared a cute post of her daughter Cleo in a green dress and orange headband complementing the pumpkins in the patch on the background. Cleo’s doe eyes and round face are the spitting image of her mother despite being only ten months old. If not for the grainy shot on Ricci’s Instagram profile picture, Cleo could pass for her mother at that age!

Going Big For Spooky Season

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton
Getty | ROBYN BECK

The family chose variations of spooky Halloween costumes on October 31st, with Ricci dressing in a black skeletal onesie to match her mini-me. Her older son, Freddie, dressed like a Zombie in a ripped shirt and "bloodied" face paint while Hampton went big!

He wore a black suit and painted his black hair blonde, then used white paint on his face. His costume was a mix between the Phantom of the Opera and a Happy Vampire (re: bloodied lips and trailing liquid.)

Coming Back In 'Wednesday' This Year

Christina Ricci at the AMPAS Gala in a black Vivienne Westwood dress
Getty | Steve Granitz

It's no surprise that Ricci skipped a big transformation for Halloween this year as the actress is set to star in Netflix's upcoming spooky series, Wednesday. She previously starred in the titular role for the live remake of Tim Burton's The Addams Family in 1991.

However, this year, Ricci would become a schoolmistress at Nevermore Academy to Jenna Ortega's Wednesday. The 42-year-old actress would star as Marilyn Thornhill. We'd like to see how that plays out.

Serving Goth Glam

Christina Ricci at the AMPAS Gala
Getty | Gilbert Flores

Meanwhile, Ricci joined the stars at the Academy Museum Gala earlier in the month for its sophomore outing. The star appeared in a Vivienne Westwood black dress and matching black platform pumps.

Ricci's dress had a sleeveless plunging sweetheart neckline with a thigh-high slit on the left, showing her toned, long legs. She paired the dress with simple accessories and wore her black hair in a short wavy bob.

In true Wednesday Addams style, the actress wore dark makeup to match her dress, thus serving goth glam.

